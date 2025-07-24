NASCO Group Empowers Youths with AI, Digital Skills

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and long-standing commitment to youth development particularly in technology, digital entrepreneurship, education, and employability the NASCO Group of Companies has held an empowerment summit in Jos to commemorate the 2025 World Youth Skills Day.

The event, themed “Youth Empowerment Through AI and Digital Skills,” brought together over 200 students, graduates, job seekers, tech enthusiasts, and aspiring entrepreneurs. The aim was to raise awareness about the importance of equipping young people with the skills necessary for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship.

Addressing participants, General Manager, NASCO Group, Alhaji Shehu Nyalum said that in today’s rapidly changing world, where digital technology and artificial intelligence are redefining industries, the celebration underscores the need to prepare youth for the future of work.

He emphasised the company’s dedication to youth empowerment as a way of investing in national development. “Today, the world is fast moving toward AI and digitalization. Nigeria must not be left behind. We must equip our youth with the skills needed to compete globally,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Plateau State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Cletus Bako Shurkuk cited the World Economic Forum and McKinsey Global Institute, noting that millions of jobs may be lost due to automation and artificial intelligence in the coming years.

He said, “This is not just a warning; it is a reality. To survive and thrive, our youths must go beyond consuming technology they must create with it. AI, data science, digital agriculture, cyber security, and biotech are the fields shaping tomorrow’s economy.”