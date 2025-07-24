  • Wednesday, 23rd July, 2025

NASCO Group Empowers Youths with AI, Digital Skills

Business | 28 seconds ago

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and long-standing commitment to youth development particularly in technology, digital entrepreneurship, education, and employability the NASCO Group of Companies has held an empowerment summit in Jos to commemorate the 2025 World Youth Skills Day.

The event, themed “Youth Empowerment Through AI and Digital Skills,” brought together over 200 students, graduates, job seekers, tech enthusiasts, and aspiring entrepreneurs. The aim was to raise awareness about the importance of equipping young people with the skills necessary for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship.

Addressing participants, General Manager, NASCO Group, Alhaji Shehu Nyalum said that in today’s rapidly changing world, where digital technology and artificial intelligence are redefining industries, the celebration underscores the need to prepare youth for the future of work.

He emphasised the company’s dedication to youth empowerment as a way of investing in national development. “Today, the world is fast moving toward AI and digitalization. Nigeria must not be left behind. We must equip our youth with the skills needed to compete globally,” he said. 

Delivering the keynote address, Plateau State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Cletus Bako Shurkuk cited the World Economic Forum and McKinsey Global Institute, noting that millions of jobs may be lost due to automation and artificial intelligence in the coming years.

He said, “This is not just a warning; it is a reality. To survive and thrive, our youths must go beyond consuming technology they must create with it. AI, data science, digital agriculture, cyber security, and biotech are the fields shaping tomorrow’s economy.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.