Unity Colleges: NECO Releases Common Entrance Results

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Examination Council (NECO) Wednesday, formally released the results of 2025 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for admission into 80 Federal Unity Colleges (FUCS) nationwide and Federal Government Academy (FGA).

The exam was conducted across designated centres in Nigeria, Benin Republic and Togo on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Addressing journalists at the Ministry of Education, after receiving the results from the Registrar of NECO, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, said according to the results, 64,578 candidates registered for 2025 NCEE, 61,290 candidates sat for the examination, while 3,288 were absent.

However, she lamented that this year, an unprecedented number of 52 candidates were involved in examination malpractice — two from Lagos State and 50 candidates from Rivers State.

The minister reiterated that the admission criteria for selection of qualified candidates into the colleges remain the same and these are: 60% merit; 30% equality of state and 10% exigency.

According to her, “The National Common Entrance Examination is for admission into Junior Secondary School one (JSS 1) of Federal Unity Colleges. It is a highly competitive examination which is administered every year to Nigerian children both at home and abroad who desire to gain admission into eighty (80) Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) spread across all parts of the country.

“These FUCs continue to strengthen our unity as a country with the motto ‘Pro Unitate’. This year’s edition of the examination was written on Saturday 14th June, 2025 in Nigeria, as well as Benin Republic and Togo. I am pleased to present the major highlights.

“Major highlights of the NCEE results are as follows: 64,578 candidates registered for 2025 NCEE; 61,290 candidates sat for the examination; 3,288 were absent.

“Out of the maximum obtainable score of 210, thirteen candidate obtained the highest score of 202, while 27 candidates obtained the lowest score of one.

“This year, an unprecedented number of 52 candidates (2 candidates from Lagos State and 50 candidates from Rivers State) were involved in examination malpractice.”

She added: “The highlights of the FGA examination are: 3,421 candidates registered for the examination 3,141 candidates sat for the examination 280 candidates were absent. The highest score is 194, while the lowest is 1.

“Now that the results have been released, the Senior Secondary Education Department should ensure that all admission processes are concluded timely and in line with the above criteria.”