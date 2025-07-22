Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria(SON), Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke

has reiterated his commitment to continue to protect and the growth of local manufacturing companies in the country in the bid to enhancing the industrialisation of the nation.

Such development,Okeke said, would also reduce the production of sub standards products and thereby accelerating the economic growth of the country.

Speaking in Ilorin, Kwara state capitalwhile declaring open a one-day Stakeholders Forum for Manufacturers, MSMEs, Importers and Exporters, Okeke said the protection of local manufacturing companies remains a main agenda of the present administration in its tasks to discourage importation of goods and services.

The theme of the workshop is Standard- “The Pillar for Innovation, Safety and Sustainable Development.”

Represented by the SON Director, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Talatu Ethan, he said: “One of the cornerstones of this administration’s industrial policy is the “Nigeria First Policy. This is not just a directive from above, it is a challenge to every Nigerian to look inward, support homegrown solutions, and raise the quality of local production. For this vision to be meaningful, we must anchor it on credible quality infrastructure.

“At SON, we are responding by scaling up our certification, training, and monitoring systems to give Nigerian-made products the credibility they deserveLet me make this clear promoting the Nigeria First Policy is not about excluding others: it is about preparing ourselves.It is about positioning Nigerian entrepreneurs, artisans, and manufacturers to compete favourably not just within our borders, but across West Attica and beyond Standards are how we translate patriotic intention into economic success.”

He added, “Today’s workshop is a platform for knowledge sharing, yes, but more than that it is a space for reorientation. We must move from seeing standards as regulatory burdens to understanding them as business enablers. Compliance with standards is not a favour to SON, it is an investment in your own credibility. competitiveness, and long-term relevance.”

Okeke said stakeholders were invited to reflect on how innovation can thrive in an environment of order and predictability.

Also speaking at the event, the Regional Director, North Central, SON, Dr. Marline Wasiri stressed the need for the stakeholders to continue to ensure the production of quality of their products.

This, she said, would go a long way of giving them integrity and also allowing their products to compete with other products in the international markets.

She said: “As the Regional Director for the North Central of SON, I want to emphasise that our mandate is not just to regulate but also to support, guide and empower businesses particularly our small and medium-scale enterprises and local manufacturers to grow, compete and thrive both locally and internationally.”