Air Peace’s Abuja-Heathrow Fares Activated, Round Trip Tickets Start from N1m

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace Limited, has opened its fares on the much awaited Abuja-London Heathrow operations, with fares starting from N1 million.

In a press statement by the airline’s spokesperson, Mr. Efe Osifo-Whiskey, the airline said the fares have been activated on direct international flight services from Abuja to both London Heathrow and London Gatwick Airports, effective October 26, 2025.

Air Peace said it is the first Nigerian carrier to offer direct services from Abuja to both of London’s major international airports, further solidifying its role as a leader in regional and intercontinental aviation.

Travellers originating from any of Air Peace’s domestic destinations across Nigeria can now book through fares via Abuja to either Heathrow or Gatwick using a single ticket, eliminating the need for multiple bookings or baggage re-checks, it said.

Travellers from London can access multiple destinations across Nigeria using a single Air Peace ticket through Abuja every morning. These destinations are: Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Benin, Warri, Owerri, Kano, Yola, Gombe and Asaba, for now. Other destinations will be added later, the statement added.

The airline said it would provide a distinct competitive advantage, enabling passengers to travel between Nigeria and the United Kingdom with greater ease, efficiency, and value, due to the possibility of choosing multiple cities’ entry and exit points.

It has also introduced the cheapest fares ever, starting from N1 million round trip with a huge baggage allowance, Air Peace added.

“With a proven track record of challenging the status quo and pioneering transformative routes in African aviation, Air Peace continues to raise the bar with the announcement of the Abuja–London service.

“This latest offer, round-trip fares starting from just N1 million and unmatched domestic connectivity is yet another bold step in democratising international air travel for Nigerians,” the statement said.