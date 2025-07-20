Pyrates Confraternity Hosts Maiden Art Exhibition in Owerri

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) is set to host its inaugural annual art exhibition, titled Art Ova Yap, at the Full Moon Hotel in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. The exhibition, scheduled to take place from Thursday, July 31, to Saturday, August 2, will showcase the works of leading contemporary Nigerian artists.

The exhibition will also feature curated works from both emerging and established artists who are active members of the confraternity. The theme of the exhibition is “Artvocacy,” Humanity, and Egalitarianism, highlighting the organisation’s commitment to advocacy, activism, and social impact.

Through this visual art showcase, the Pyrates Confraternity aims to demonstrate how art can be used as a powerful tool for social change. The exhibition will provide a platform for artists to express their unique perspectives and showcase their work, while also exploring the impact of their art on the organisation and the general public.

In light of this, the association invites art enthusiasts, collectors, and anyone interested in contemporary Nigerian art to the exhibition. With its focus on art-vocacy and social impact, “Art Ova Yap” promises to be a thought-provoking and inspiring event that will leave a lasting impression on all who attend.