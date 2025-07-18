NCDC Confirms Outbreak of Dengue Fever in Edo State 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed an outbreak of dengue fever in Edo State between June 9th and 13th, 2025.

In response to the rising risks and threats of disease outbreaks, NCDC said it was alerting the public and stakeholders of its ongoing, coordinated national response to recent surges in these infectious disease outbreaks.

The centre said it is working closely with state governments, health partners, and communities to strengthen surveillance, provide treatment supplies, deploy rapid response teams, and other communication and community engagement efforts to contain outbreaks and reduce their impact.

According to the centre, Nigeria is already experiencing a rising incidence of cholera, while yellow fever and dengue fever are beginning to be detected in some states.

The NCDC said it confirmed the outbreak Dengue Fever through laboratory testing and underscores the growing risk posed by vector-borne diseases.

A statement by NCDC last night said that the centre is collaborating with the Edo State Ministry of Health, in leading response efforts, including enhanced surveillance, risk communication, mosquito control, and clinical management support.

“Residents are advised to look out for symptoms such as high fever, headache, muscle or joint pain, sore throat, and swollen glands. Prompt medical attention is essential.

To prevent infection from mosquito-borne diseases such as yellow fever and dengue fever, the NCDC advised the public to, among others measures, eliminate mosquito breeding sites by clearing stagnant water and covering water storage containers.

It also urged residents to use personal protective measures such as insect repellents, insecticide-treated nets, and long-sleeved clothing.

In addition, NCDC urged the people to get vaccinated against yellow fever, which remains the most effective prevention method.

Other suggested measures include: improvement in infrastructure and sanitation such as drainage systems, to prevent water accumulation and reduce mosquito breeding.

The centre advised the people to seek prompt medical attention if they experience symptoms such as fever, headache, joint pain and avoid self medication as symptoms could mimic malaria.

“Healthcare workers are advised to maintain a high index of suspicion for dengue in febrile patients, implement appropriate infection prevention and control measures, and promptly notify local and state epidemiologists, as dengue

is a notifiable disease in Nigeria by law,” it said.

Regarding water-borne diseases, NCDC said the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) recently issued an impact-based weather forecast for July 2025, highlighting several states at heightened risk of flooding and flash floods.

It said that Sokoto state was identified as having a particularly high risk of flash flooding.

Other states at notable flood risk include Kaduna, Zamfara, Yobe and a couple of other states.

It said that the flood may affect water sources and create ideal conditions for the spread of cholera, which is caused by the bacterium Vibrio infectious disease outbreaks especially waterborne and vector-borne diseases.

Additionally, it said that heavy rainfall or flooding can create stagnant water in natural and artificial receptacles such as puddles, tree holes, discarded tyres and containers which becomes ideal breeding sites for mosquitoes that transmit disease outbreaks.