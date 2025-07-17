  • Wednesday, 16th July, 2025

Banking in Seconds: Alpha Morgan Bank’s *734# 

Alpha Morgan Bank did not emerge out of nowhere, it was forged in the rigour of the capital markets, Alpha Morgan Capital, a leading asset management and investment banking firm built on consistency and discipline with assets over N150BN.  Recognized for three years in a row as one of Africa’s fastest growing companies.  

Now with the commercial banking license of Alpha Morgan Bank and its operation across Nigeria, despite the domination by large incumbents, Alpha Morgan Bank is undoubtedly ready to deliver satisfying and accessible banking experience to all Nigerians. 

In a move aimed at increasing accessibility and convenience for its customers, Alpha Morgan Bank launched its banking USSD code *734#, enabling both new customers to open accounts and existing customers to perform account operations quickly and easily on their mobile phones. 

According to the MD/CEO Alpha Morgan Bank, Mr. Ade Buraimo, “This development reflects the bank’s continued commitment to inclusive banking by ensuring that everyone, regardless of location, income level, or smartphone access, can seamlessly open an account and carry out banking transactions using just a mobile phone.” 

The USSD code *734# brings a suite of essential services to customers’ fingertips. From opening new accounts to transferring funds and paying bills, it is banking that works quickly, simply, and on the go. 

More than just a bank, Alpha Morgan is a trusted partner in its customers’ financial journeys, dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses to achieve their financial aspirations through world-class service and forward-thinking solutions. 

Alpha Morgan Bank prides itself at delivering Satisfying Banking.  

