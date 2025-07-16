Shettima: Buhari’s Death A Major Loss To Nigeria, African Continent

* Says Tinubu is personally pained by former leader’s demise

* Gov Radda, ministers, ex-govs, opposition leaders join VP for prayers in Daura

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has described the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari as a major loss not only to the family of Buhari, the people of Daura, or the people of Katsina State, but to the nation and the entire African continent.

He also said President Bola Tinubu is personally pained by the demise of the former president.

Shettima stated this Wednesday after a brief prayer for the repose of the soul of Buhari at the deceased’s residence in Daura, Katsina State.

According to him, people from far and wide have called to commiserate with President Tinubu over the sad demise of our elder statesman.

He stated that every soul shall test the torment of death, adding that while death is an inevitable destiny that hangs on everyone’s neck, everyone should consider themselves as travellers with their bags and baggage waiting for the train.

The vice-president prayed to Allah to grant the soul of the late former President Buhari eternal rest and reward him with Al-Jannah Firdaus and protect the family he left behind.

His words: “The president was personally pained by the loss. He sent me to London earlier on to go and visit the late president. I was there for two days, and when he answered the call of Allah, the president equally directed me and the Chief of Staff to go and accompany the family and the body of the late president back home.

“And in consultation with President Tinubu, the family of the late President Buhari and the Government of Katsina State, it was unanimously resolved that tomorrow (Thursday), by God’s grace, by noon, we shall all gather here to offer our prayers for the repose of the soul of the late president.”

Shettima noted that the late former president was not an ordinary person, just as he said, Nigerians from all walks of life are still free to come and offer their condolences to the Government and people of Katsina State.

The vice-president said the Katsina State governor will be in the state, and members of the family of the late president will be in Daura to accept condolences.

“But the formal ceremony will come to an end tomorrow based on consultation between President Tinubu, the family of the late president and the governor of Katsina state,” Shettima said.

Earlier, the Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umar Radda, said the demise of Buhari was a great loss to the people of Katsina, the nation and Africa in general.

He urged leaders at all levels to sustain the legacies of the late President Buhari by ensuring transparency, honesty and accountability in governance, adding that: “Buhari lived and died for the people.”

The governor appealed to all Nigerians to continue to pray for the repose of the soul of the late former President Buhari.

Radda thanked President Tinubu and Vice-President Shettima for honouring the late former president and the people of Katsina with their presence during the burial.

Also speaking, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, extolled the virtues of the late former Nigerian leader.

According to him, “We are here to pray for the repose of the soul of our former leader, President Muhammadu Buhari. May Allah accept his soul. Yesterday, as we all know, the former president was buried here in his compound, and it was witnessed by people from all walks of life, including President Tinubu.

“Today we have come to offer condolences and to also offer prayers for the repose of the soul of the former president.”

On his part, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, said he worked closely with the late Buhari as a member of his cabinet, adding that Buhari demonstrated a high sense of leadership, integrity and other leadership qualities.

“Late former President Buhari tried his best to fight corruption at all levels of government. We also tried our best to improve the quality of the Nigerian economy. We thank Allah for providing us with a leader of that quality, and we are here today praying for the repose of his soul. We pray to Allah to grant him Aljannah,” Dingyadi prayed.

Dignitaries present included the Ministers of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Environment, Alhaji Balarabe Abbas; Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); and Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud.

Others included the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Prince Shaibu Abubakar; Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo; Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, Mr Peter Obi; former SGF, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe; former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; former Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Rufai Ahmed; former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, and former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai.

Also present were the former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Ali Pantami; former FCT Minister, Malam Musa Bello; the Emir of Daura, HRH, Alhaji Umar Farouk; and former Minister of Water Resources, Malam Suleiman Adamu, among others.