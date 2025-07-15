Rainoil Commissions 10 New Fuel Stations, Pushes Towards 400-Station Target

Rainoil Limited has opened 10 new fuel retail stations across Nigeria as part of its nationwide expansion strategy, bringing the company’s total network to over 210 stations in 27 states.

The development is in line with Rainoil’s “Road to 400” campaign, a strategic initiative aimed at scaling the company’s retail footprint to 400 service stations in the coming years.

In a statement, the company said the latest additions include locations in Nasarawa, Delta, Bayelsa, Benue, and Oyo states. The expansion is expected to improve access to petroleum products, especially in underserved areas.

“We are not just adding numbers,” said, Brand and Corporate Communications Manager at Rainoil,Ifeanyichukwu Omezi. “Each station represents a promise to bring quality energy closer to the people and to deliver service with excellence.”

According to the company, the newly commissioned stations are strategically located to serve both urban and rural communities. In Nasarawa State, the new outlet at the Sani Abacha Modern Bus Terminal in Maraba is positioned to serve commuters along the busy Abuja–Keffi Expressway.

Delta State saw the highest number of additions, with four stations launched in Osubi, Ugbolu, Eboh Road, and Patani. Other newly opened sites include Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, Makurdi in Benue, and Ogbomosho in Oyo.

The station in Warri South, Delta State, was commissioned in the presence of traditional leaders and community representatives, underscoring Rainoil’s focus on community engagement.

Rainoil said the expansion demonstrates its continued investment in infrastructure, job creation, and support for local economies.

“As 2025 unfolds, our Road to 400 campaign is not just about hitting a number,” Omezi added. “It’s about creating nationwide impact and ensuring consistent energy supply for Nigerians.”

Rainoil is one of the leading downstream oil and gas companies in Nigeria, with interests in fuel retail, storage, and distribution.