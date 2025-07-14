WTT Increases 2025 Contender Lagos Prize Money by 33 Per cent 

The management of World Table Tennis (WTT) Series has announced a significant increase in the prize pool for the 2025 WTT Contender Lagos tournament, raising the total purse from $75,000 (₦115 million) to $100,000 (₦153 million). This 33% boost is aimed at enhancing player rewards and promoting global competitiveness.

In addition to the increased financial incentives, players will also gain enhanced world ranking points for their performances. The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 22 to 26 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, located within the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

This development aligns with WTT’s broader commitment to improving player welfare and ensuring that athletes are adequately compensated for their efforts.

Winners of the singles events will receive $5,000 (₦7.6 million) and 400 ranking points. From the main draw onwards, all players in the singles category will be entitled to both financial rewards and ranking points.

In the doubles and mixed doubles categories, winners will each receive $2,500 (₦3.8 million) and 400 ranking points. Participants who reach the round of 16 in these events will also earn prize money and ranking points.

Tournament Director, Kweku Tandoh, emphasized the importance of prioritizing players: “We are fully aware of the sacrifices players make to participate in WTT events. This over-30% increase in prize money is a deliberate effort by WTT management to reward their dedication. At WTT, player welfare remains a top priority, and Lagos is committed to upholding that standard.”

He added, “WTT Contender Lagos has become one of the most dynamic and widely publicized events in the WTT Series. Thanks to strong support from Lagos State and an enthusiastic fan base, it has earned a reputation as Nigeria’s best-organized and most well-attended international sporting event. The Local Organising Committee (LOC) is working tirelessly to raise the bar even higher and ensure this year’s edition rivals the best WTT tournaments globally.”

The 2025 edition promises to deliver world-class table tennis action, with top-ranked players from around the globe competing in what has become a flagship event on the African sporting calendar.