Women Affairs Minister Mourns Buhari

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim, has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in London.

In a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the minister stated that his departure was a profound loss not only to his family but also to the nation he served with dedication and commitment.

The minister added that during his tenure as President, he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the development of Nigeria and its people.

“His leadership and policies impacted millions, promoting initiatives that advanced the welfare of women and children, crucial components in the nation’s development narrative.”

“As Minister of Women Affairs, I recognize the strides made under his administration in empowering women and advocating for gender equality.

“In this moment of grief, we remember President Buhari for his resilience, focus on national integrity, and the vision he had for a prosperous Nigeria. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations as we navigate the challenges of nation-building.

“I urge all Nigerians to reflect on the values he championed and honor his memory through acts of unity and service to our country.

“Our prayers are with his family during this difficult time, and we stand in solidarity with all who mourn his passing.”

