Wema Bank to Empower Women With N2M Grant

Nigeria’s most innovative financial institution and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, Wema Bank, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing women’s empowerment by partnering with the SheCan Conference for the fifth consecutive year.

The collaboration has announced it would empower women with N2 million grant during the 6th edition of SheCan 6.0. conference, that will be held on July 18, 2025, at Balmoral, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The event is expected to host over 7,000 women under the theme “SheCan Do More.”

Announcing this partnership, Wema Bank through its women-focused platform, SARA by Wema, said it will be awarding ₦2 million in business grants to support women entrepreneurs within the SARA Community.

This grant is to support small and medium businesses within the SARA Community to scale up their business.

Ayodele Olojede, Head, Retail and SME Banking at Wema Bank, said, “Wema Bank is committed to empowering women entrepreneurs by providing the financial backing, tools, training, and networks they need to scale sustainably. Year after year, we’ve seen the incredible ripple effect that access, and opportunity can create in the lives of women and their communities. Through SARA by Wema, our goal is to create an environment where Nigerian women can dream bigger, build stronger, and lead the economy with confidence. This partnership with SheCan is a statement of belief in the power of women to transform society.”

“This year’s partnership represents more than sponsorship; it is a tangible investment in helping Nigerian women build sustainable businesses, scale their impact, and contribute meaningfully to economic growth. Eligible applicants must be women-led businesses with active Wema Bank accounts and must be registered members of the SARA Community. Interested participants are required to submit a written pitch of no more than two pages, detailing their business and founder story, the problem being solved, target audience and competitive advantage, proposed use of the grant, and the expected outcomes and community impact. Entries must also include the applicant’s Wema Bank account number, full name, and the email address used to join the SARA Community.”