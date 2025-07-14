Tinubu Constitutes Inter-Ministerial Committee for State Burial for Buhari

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the constitution of an inter-ministerial committee for a state burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in London on Sunday at the age of 82.

The Committee, according to a statement Monday by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the committee is to be chaired by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume.

The inter-ministerial committee is tasked with the responsibility of planning and coordinating a befitting state burial for the late elder statesman.

It has as members the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy and his counterparts from the ministries of Budget and Economic Planning, Defence, Information and National Orientation, Works, Interior, FCT, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Social Welfare and Art, Culture and Creative Economy.

Other members of the committee include the National Security Adviser, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General Department of State Services (DSS)m and the Chief of Defence Staff.

The Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), will serve as the Secretariat to the Committee.

The statement added that in honour of the departed President Buhari, President Tinubu had also directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to open condolence registers at the entrance of their respective offices for the public to pay their respects to the late elder statesman.

It stated that a central condolence register for the diplomatic community and the general public will also be opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has announced the postponement of the scheduled meeting with Secretaries to the State Governments (SSGs), earlier slated for Jos on July 15-16.

The decision, according to a statement by the Director, Information & Public Relations, OSGF, Segun Imohiosen, was in honour of the passing of former President Buhari and in observance of the state burial and period of national mourning declared by the Federal Government.

The statement said a new date for the meeting would be communicated in due course.