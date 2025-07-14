Three OAU Alumni Elected Fellows of Nigerian Academy of Letters

Funmi Ogundare

Three distinguished alumni of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, have been elected fellows of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL). They include Prof. Gbemisola Aderemi Adeoti, elected as a regular fellow. Adeoti, a poet, dramatist, literary critic, and cultural scholar, has made significant contributions to literature, performance and media studies.

A graduate of OAU (BA, Dramatic Arts, 1989; MA, Literature, 1995), he earned a PhD in English from the University of Ibadan and became a Professor of English at OAU in 2010 and has served in roles including Dean of Arts and Director of the Institute of Cultural Studies. His poetry collections: ‘Naked Soles and Stoning the Wind’ are widely acclaimed.

Prof. Akinwumi Ogundiran is elected as overseas fellow. An internationally recognised archaeologist and historian, Ogundiran earned a First-Class degree in Archaeology from OAU in 1988. He completed graduate studies at the University of Ibadan and Boston University. His research into Yoruba civilisation and Atlantic Africa has earned global respect. He is the current President of the Society of Africanist Archaeologists and was recently elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Dr. Lasisi Olagunju is elected as Honorary Fellow. A prominent journalist and political communicator, Dr. Olagunju holds a first-class degree in English from OAU and advanced degrees from the University of Ibadan. He is best known for his bold, insightful columns in the Saturday Tribune and Monday Lines. With over 500 published essays and multiple journalism awards, he has also served in various public and cultural roles, including Chief Press Secretary to a former governor of Osun State and Trustee Secretary of CBCIU.

The Chairman of Council, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, in a statement, congratulated the trio, describing them as ‘worthy ambassadors of Great Ifẹ’, whose academic, literary and cultural contributions have earned them a place among Nigeria’s most eminent scholars.

“It is my profound honour and privilege to celebrate these outstanding alumni whose accomplishments reflect the enduring legacy of Obafemi Awolowo University,” Oyeweso said. “Their election into the Nigerian Academy of Letters affirms their role in shaping our intellectual and cultural landscapes with innovative ideas and impactful scholarship.”