  • Monday, 14th July, 2025

Super Falcons to Battle Free-scoring Zambia in WAFCON Q’finals

Sport | 3 hours ago

After Super Falcons  were held goalless by resolute Algeria last night, Nigeria will next battle free scoring Zambia in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter finals.

Nigeria won Group B with seven points from three matches, while Algeria finished runners-up with five points.

Botswana finished third on three points after they came from behind to beat Tunisia 2-1. Tunisia were bottom on a point.

It would be recalled that Zambia denied Nigeria third-place three years ago also in Morocco.

Against Algeria last night, Super Falcons’ gaffer, Justice Madugu, lined up a second-string side after eight players were handed their first starts of the competition.

As expected, Nigeria created the better chances, but failed to put away any.

The North Africans were resolute in defence and were the happier of the two teams as they reached their first-ever quarterfinal.

