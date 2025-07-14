Shettima Pays Condolence Visit to Buhari’s Family in London

.Visits recuperating Gen Abdulsalami, Mamman Daura

.Awaits documentation for return of Buhari’s remains to Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday morning arrived London, the United Kingdom and met with and condoled with the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday afternoon.

According to a release issued by Media Assistant to the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima was accompanied by Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia.

The Vice President also visited the late President’s nephew, Malam Mamman Daura, who is recuperating in a London hospital.

He also visited former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who is recuperating after being discharged from the hospital.

The condolence visits took place while the Vice President awaits the conclusion of procedures and documentation for the repatriation of former President Buhari’s remains to Nigeria.