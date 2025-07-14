Shettima Departs Abuja For London to Accompany Former President Buhari’s Body Back to Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday night departed Abuja for London on President Bola Tinubu’s directive following the announcement of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s death.

Media Assistant to the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, who disclosed this in a release stated that President Tinubu had earlier on Sunday directed Vice President Shettima and Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

Former President Buhari, who was 82, served as Nigeria’s democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023. He also served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

President Tinubu also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader.