  • Monday, 14th July, 2025

Shettima Departs Abuja For London to Accompany Former President Buhari’s Body Back to Nigeria

Latest | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday night departed Abuja for London on President Bola Tinubu’s directive following the announcement of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s death.

Media Assistant to the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, who disclosed this in a release stated that President Tinubu had earlier on Sunday directed Vice President Shettima and Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

Former President Buhari, who was 82, served as Nigeria’s democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023. He also served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

President Tinubu also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.