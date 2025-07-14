Shaibu Begins Overhaul of NIS, Appoints Power-Packed Advisory Team

In a bold move to transform the National Institute for Sports (NIS) into a globally competitive institution, the Director General of the foremost institute, Philip Shaibu, has approved the constitution of a high-powered advisory committee comprising some of Nigeria’s most accomplished minds in sports, academia, corporate leadership, and media.

The committee, described by insiders as a blockbuster team, is tasked with charting a strategic pathway to reposition the NIS to deliver effectively on its core mandate and align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The composition of the committee reflects a deliberate blend of academic rigor, corporate strategy, technical sports knowledge, and media insight—a rare convergence aimed at redefining the future of sports education and development in Nigeria.

Some of the members include Engr. Musa Kida, Chairman of NNPC Ltd and President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation who brings decades of experience in both the oil sector and sports administration and Mike Itemuagbor, Nigeria’s foremost sports marketer and CEO of Padmozi Sports International, the visionary behind the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, the first World Athletics label road race in West Africa.

Also included is Professor Ken Anugweje, a respected professor of sports science and former president of NUGA who is a leading voice in sports medicine and athlete welfare and Dr. Kweku Tandoh, a former Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission known for his strategic reforms and grassroots development initiatives.

Some standout former Nigeria internationals also made the list and includes Mary Onyali, a five-time Olympian and two-time Olympic medalist who remains one of Nigeria’s most decorated athletes and a symbol of excellence; Yusuf Ali, a former African long jump champion and Olympian who now serves as CEO of the NSC’s Elite Athletes Development Board as well as Coach Austin Eguavoen, a former Super Eagles head coach and ex-international, bringing technical depth and field experience.

Dr. Alex Mana, a retired international referee and respected sports administrator is also on the list which has seasoned academics like Prof. Florence Adeyanju, Prof. Clement Fasan, Prof. Raimi Moronfolu, and Prof. Sadiq Abdulahi, as well as media professionals such as Andrew Abbah (representing SWAN) and Godwin Enakhena.

According to the release signed by Beldmond Benson, Registrar of NIS, the committee’s mandate is to advise on a comprehensive repositioning strategy that will elevate the institute to world-class status, comparable to leading sports institutes globally.

The Director General, Shaibu, has made it clear that his administration is committed to transforming the NIS into a center of excellence for sports education, research, and athlete development.

The inauguration comes at a critical time when Nigeria is seeking to harness sports as a tool for youth empowerment, economic growth, and international prestige.

This committee, which will be formally inaugurated on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Awoture Eleyae Conference Hall, National Stadium, Lagos, is expected to deliver a blueprint that will guide the NIS into a new era—one defined by innovation, inclusivity, and international relevance.