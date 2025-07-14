Senate Rejects Legal Grounds for Natasha’s Recall, Declares Court Gave No Such Order

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate has clarified that there was no legal foundation for the immediate recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, following claims from a recent court judgment.

This was contained in a statement released yesterday by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu.

The Senate responded to a letter from the law firm of Numa S.A.N. & Co., acting on behalf of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.



The letter referenced the judgment delivered by Hon. Justice Binta Nyako on July 4, 2025, claiming it constituted a binding order for Senator Natasha’s reinstatement to the Senate by Tuesday, July 15.

However, the Senate in its statement, stated that the Certified True Copy of the Enrolled Order of the judgment did not contain any express directive or mandatory order for her recall.

According to the Senate, Justice Nyako’s remarks were advisory in nature and did not invalidate the chamber’s constitutional authority under Section 60 to impose disciplinary measures.

“For the avoidance of doubt, nowhere in the judgment did the Court issue a declaratory or injunctive order mandating her recall,” the statement noted.



While acknowledging the court’s observations, the Senate emphasised that such commentary did not override its internal disciplinary processes or amount to enforceable legal orders.

Nevertheless, the Senate stated that it would review the judgment, deliberate accordingly, and communicate its constitutionally informed position in due course.

“The Senate remains committed to the principles of constitutional democracy, judicial independence, and the rule of law.



“It will not allow its procedures or integrity to be undermined by premature interpretations of ongoing legal proceedings or misapplications of constitutional provisions.”

The Senate concluded by reiterating that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan remains under suspension, and “there is no legal basis upon which she can resume legislative duties at this time.”