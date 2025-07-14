PTI Debunks ‘Snake-infested Hostels’ Report, Demands Retraction 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The management of Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta State, has refuted a recent publication alleging deplorable learning conditions within the institution.

It described the report as malicious, baseless and intended to mislead the public.

The report, published on July 10 by an online medium, claimed that students of the federal oil and gas training school study in “flooded classrooms” and live in “snake-infested hostels” despite a N39 billion federal budgetary allocation in 2025.

But the PTI management, in a statement issued weekend condemned the report as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the institution’s reputation.

“This report is false, mischievous and appears to be the handiwork of unscrupulous elements determined to undermine the hard-earned name, peace, progress and infrastructural strides recorded in recent years,” the statement read.

The PTI stressed that its classrooms, laboratories, workshops and hostels were in “good and habitable condition,” adding that the alleged flooding and reptiles were fabrications.

“Let SaharaReporters produce verifiable photographic or video evidence of any flooded lecture hall or reptile-infested hostel on campus. No such conditions exist,” the Institute insisted.

PTI also challenged the online platform to present any documented complaint from its Students’ Union Government (SUG) or hostel governors that corroborates the claims made in the report.

The Institute stated that it maintains one of the safest and best-lit campuses in Nigeria, with solar-powered streetlights and an average of 20 hours of electricity daily, powered by both public supply and heavy-duty generators.

“The suggestion that students sleep with one eye open is a figment of the imagination of mischief-makers,” PTI said.

On the matter of its budget, PTI explained that the N39 billion cited by the report encompasses capital projects, staff salaries, overheads and technical training costs — all subject to due federal oversight.

“It is intellectually dishonest to allege mismanagement without understanding the nature of federal allocations, procurement protocols, and performance-based releases,” the management noted.

Highlighting its reputation across Africa, PTI stated that the institute was visited recently by the Africa Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO) and the Republic of Niger for potential training partnerships, adding that PTI has also trained personnel from countries such as Angola, Uganda and São Tomé and Príncipe.

“PTI is being considered as Africa’s Regional Centre of Excellence — this speaks volumes about our world-class technical standards,” the statement added.

The institute, while threatening legal action against the platform, demanded a retraction of the article and the issuance of a formal apology within 48 hours, citing Nigeria’s Cybercrimes Act 2015 and defamation laws.

“We urge members of staff, the general public, stakeholders and the students’ community to disregard these baseless accusations.

“PTI remains committed to quality training and the development of Nigeria’s next generation of oil and gas professionals in a safe, functional and serene environment,” it added.