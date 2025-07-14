Phase3 Telecom Spearheads African Digital Integration at Global Summit

Emma Okonji

Phase3 Telecom, West Africa’s leading digital infrastructure and technology provider, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing a unified, inclusive, and future-ready digital ecosystem across the continent.

The company displayed its commitment at the just concluded 2025 CCT Africa summit in Mauritius, where it brought together, top executive in cloud, content, and telecoms to spark collaborative dialogue and to drive bold strategies for Africa’s digital future.

Speaking at the summit, the Executive Chairman, Phase3 Telecom, Mr. Stanley Jegede, said: “Africa’s digital progress depends on how well we collaborate across borders, harmonise regulatory frameworks, and co-invest in next-generation infrastructure. At CCT Africa 2025, we are not just contributing to the conversation- we are helping shape the blueprint for a digitally enabled continent. This is about building resilient systems, equitable access, and future-shaping platforms.”

Backed by over two decades of strategic fibre deployment, enterprise-grade solutions, and satellite integration, Phase3 is trusted by governments, hyperscalers, and high-growth ventures to deliver intelligent infrastructure that supports both regional ambitions and global connectivity goals.

Chief Digital Officer, Phase3 Telecom, Mr. Vikram Bhatnagar, said: “It is no longer just about access- it is about performance, proximity, and purpose. At Phase3, we are engineering smarter digital corridors- from edge data centres to cloud exchange points- to meet the evolving needs of Africa’s digital economy. CCT Africa is a key platform to forge strategic partnerships and drive transformation at scale.”