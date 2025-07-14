  • Monday, 14th July, 2025

Phase3 Telecom Spearheads African Digital Integration at Global Summit

Business | 3 hours ago

Emma Okonji

Phase3 Telecom, West Africa’s leading digital infrastructure and technology provider, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing a unified, inclusive, and future-ready digital ecosystem across the continent.

The company displayed its commitment at the just concluded 2025 CCT Africa summit in Mauritius, where it brought together, top executive in cloud, content, and telecoms to spark collaborative dialogue and to drive bold strategies for Africa’s digital future.

Speaking at the summit, the Executive Chairman, Phase3 Telecom, Mr. Stanley Jegede, said: “Africa’s digital progress depends on how well we collaborate across borders, harmonise regulatory frameworks, and co-invest in next-generation infrastructure. At CCT Africa 2025, we are not just contributing to the conversation- we are helping shape the blueprint for a digitally enabled continent. This is about building resilient systems, equitable access, and future-shaping platforms.”

Backed by over two decades of strategic fibre deployment, enterprise-grade solutions, and satellite integration, Phase3 is trusted by governments, hyperscalers, and high-growth ventures to deliver intelligent infrastructure that supports both regional ambitions and global connectivity goals.

Chief Digital Officer, Phase3 Telecom, Mr. Vikram Bhatnagar, said: “It is no longer just about access- it is about performance, proximity, and purpose. At Phase3, we are engineering smarter digital corridors- from edge data centres to cloud exchange points- to meet the evolving needs of Africa’s digital economy. CCT Africa is a key platform to forge strategic partnerships and drive transformation at scale.”  

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.