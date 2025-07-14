Palmer Stuns PSG, Inspires Chelsea to Club World Cup Title

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Cole Palmer last night inspired Chelsea to an incredible 3-0 win against Paris Saint Germain in the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in New Jersey, USA.

It was one of the best performances yet under Enzo Maresca, as Chelsea blew the recently crowned UEFA Champions League winners away with a stunning performance at the MetLife Stadium in front of American President, Donald Trump and FIFA President, Gianni Infantino amongst other high profile guests.

An exhilarating opening 45 minutes of football by Chelsea left Paris Saint-Germain in shock and the Blues supporters in the USA in dreamland, as they led 3-0 at the break.

Palmer had already warned PSG by going agonisingly close before striking twice with almost identical finishes placed into the bottom-left corner, first after good running by Gusto and the second with a lovely piece of skill to make space on the edge of the box.

Cole then turned provider to tee up Joao Pedro for his third goal in two starts for Chelsea at this tournament, showing great composure himself to lift the ball over the keeper.

Chelsea held firm to deny PSG any chance of a fightback in the second half, with their chances already slipping away even before a straight red card for Joao Neves a few minutes from the end.