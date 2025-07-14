Osinbajo, Abiodun, Sanwo-Olu, Dangote, Osoba, Others Bid Awujale Farewell

The late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who died on Sunday, has been laid to rest with the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, describing him as a pride of Ijebuland, Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole.

Oba Adetona was crowned as the Awujale of Ijebuland in 1960 and was the longest reigning monarch in the country.

Speaking after the monarch was committed to mother earth at Ogbagba Court, Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode, the governor noted the enormous development Oba Adetona brought to Ijebuland in his 65 years on the throne, saying he was an enduring candour of dignity of the Ijebu ancestral heritage.

As a lover of education, according to the governor, the late monarch pioneered the institution of a professorial Chair on good governance and the upgrading of the Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona School of Governance Studies, Olabisi Onabanjo University into a full fledged campus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

He said: “This historic achievement not only honours the vision of Kabiyesi, but also positions Ogun State as a centre of policy innovation and elite public service training in Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Baba’s commitment to human development was unmatched. He championed the Ijebu Development Board on Poverty and Education, and he was Chairman.”

According to Governor Abiodun, Oba Adetona was a philanthropist of immeasurable proportions, a generous giver, and a mentor to many people.

“Baba was a phenomenon, a monarch like no other. He betroyed the traditional institution like a colossus. His reign was not only defined by his longevity but by his towering influence, deep wisdom, enduring legacy of integrity, generosity, selflessness, progress and peace.

“Kabiyesi was a bundle of intellect, he was principled, he was forthright, he was courageous, he was a philosopher, a transparent and incorruptible monarch, equitable in judgement and deeply committed to the Nigerian state,” he said.

The governor, while noting that the late Awujale lived a fulfilled life, acknowledged the contribution of the late monarch to the successful passage of the laws governing traditional councils and monarchs in the state.

“The bill sought to review the laws governing traditional councils and monarchs in the state.

“This bill was passed into laws and that legislation now gives traditional rulers the freedom to be buried according to their wishes, not only was it passed into law, I signed that bill in Kabiyesi’s palace.

“His life was a rich tapestry of impact in tradition, national discourse, education, philanthropy and social harmony, a true champion, a remarkable conqueror, an exemplary servant of the people.

“Today, we salute this legend, this giant of history and enduring symbol of Ijebuland. I felt it was a fitting tribute to a monarch who refined tradition,” he added.

He appreciated President Bola Tinubu for conferring on the monarch the prestigious national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) noting that it is a testimony of the Awujale’s contributions to national development.

Former governor of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba, in his remarks, said the late Awujale was active and lively till the point of death, saying he must be proud for having his wish come to pass.

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said living up to 91 years was no mean achievements and revealed his level of closeness with the late monarch.

The event was attended by former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr. Bosun Tijani, former governors Gbenga Daniel, Ibikunle Amosun, James Ibori, among other dignitaries.