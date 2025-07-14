Ortom: Termites Leaving PDP for ADC

George Okoh in Makurdi

Former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has described those who have left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) forthe African Democratic Congress (ADC) as political termites.

Ortom said this at the PDP expanded Caucus meeting held in Makurdi yesterday.

He said the moths and termites worked against the party in 2023 and this accounted for its loss, stating that their exit has solidified the party.

Ortom expressed confidence in the party to relaunch into power in 2027, saying the state was better off under the PDP.



“PDP is very strong. In 2023 election, we were rigged out.We had moths and termites, who have left us. Today, we have a solid family. I want to assure you that without those termites we will win election. We are committed.

“In 2027, you will get a governor that will implement the Anti-open grazing laws and stop killing and ensure that the IDPs go back home. We will stop invaders from coming in our state and regain our status as food basket of the nation.

“We will install a government that is pro-people and secure our land. Forget all the shenigans we are still on ground and strong.



“We were better off under the PDP. There is no coalition if it is strategic partnership, we can go into it but those who are here and there, should be expired.”

Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, also maintained that the PDP was strong, vibrant and intact, noting that those who felt frustrated decided to leave the party.

He said, “Some persons who felt frustrated due to their inability to confuse anybody and truncate the will of the party moved to another party. The unfortunate thing about the ADC is that some persons have moved from certainty to uncertainity.



“If for some reasons some persons decided to move to uncertainty becos of some problems they are in an uncertain boat with uncertain future.

“I am here and do not have any reason to leave the PDP not now or tommorrow. We will be battle ready in 2027. It is not a social media warfare or talk shop. Those who have left will realize that there is no greener pasture elsewhere. We will create a winning mentality for 2027.”

State PDP Chairman, Ezekiel Adaji. said the coalition was just a wind, insisting,too, that the PDP was waxing stronger amidst some challenges which would be resolved soon.