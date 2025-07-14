Ondo Eyes Revenue from Tourism Sector, Woos Investors, Tour Operators

By Justina Uzo

Ondo State Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has restated Ondo State government’s commitment to develop, promote and market Ondo’s vast tourism assets in order to boost trade and tourism.

He urged investors to visit Ondo and invest in the popular destination, saying that the state is investor-friendly.

Aiyedatiwa said he believes Ondo State will do well as a tourist destination informing that the state is conducive for investment.

Businesses that depend on tourism, it is believed, are generally upbeat in Ondo State, especially the state capital, Akure.

While speaking on the tourist infrastructure and other structures in place, the Governor said the state government is

paying great attention to the tourism sector and that his government is currently building infrastructure in the areas of road network to make accessibility to tourism sites easy.

“We are trying to build a lot of infrastructure to support tourism.

There are so many infrastructures that I need to put in place, but some of them are going to be done by private investors, that is why as government we do the road, create access.

Let business- minded people build resorts, build hotels, and we will provide the enabling environment. That is what we are trying to do,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa made this call to investors when tour operators under the aegis of Nigeria Tour Operators of Nigeria (NATOP) paid him a ” Thank- you Visit after their FAM (familiarisation) trip in Ondo State, recently.

He also spoke on access to the state: “We are creating a lot of routes and means to get here. Currently, three airlines fly to Akure- Overland, Air Peace, and Green Africa. We are currently dualising the road from Ondo Town to Ore just to create access for those who want to go on road. Deep sea port is coming up in that axis and you know what that means, when you have a port in any state. You cannot imagine the economic value that it brings. There will be movements; population will increase and so on. For anyone who wants to think ahead in the areas of hospitality and tourism, this is the time so that they can have first movers’ advantage, which is very key in any business before new entrants will begin to come. Set your standard, have your market share, and when you offer good services and people taste it, they won’t go, they will get hooked. So this is the time to invest.”

Still on access, he added that

“the Lagos-Calabar Highway passing through that corridor, it is going to be four lanes on each side, direct express road from Lagos, down to Ondo, before going to Delta. That will take you just 45 minutes from Lagos to Araromi.”

He continued, “We have just started. I am even saying that it is too early for people to begin to visit Araromi (beachfront) but it is good for you to have the appetite, so that you can see the foretaste of what is to come.

“Like the road you passed, you can see it is a brand new road, no single pot hole from Igbokoda, down to Araromi, that axis.”

The Governor talked about hotels and hospitality management saying that where to stay in Ondo State is not a problem as there are many accommodation providers in Ondo. He hinted that

“The state currently has one branded hotel, BON Hotel, but was in advanced discussion with another international brand to come to the state.”

Stressing on Ondo tourism economic potential, the visitors learnt that

Ondo State, South-west Nigeria

boasts huge tourism potential. The state is full of impressive eco-tourism scenery, including Idanre Hills, and La Campagne Tropicana Forest Hills & Caves.

Another concern raised was whether government will provide tourists security.

The Governor said:

“The state has been adjudged to be one of the most peaceful and safest states in Nigeria. It is true that there is no country in the whole world that is 100 per cent free of crime, but the degree of response and security architecture is what you look at. Here you have experienced it and seen who we are.”

Obviously, the purpose of the tour operators’ visit is to explore the interesting tourism offerings first-hand, gain knowledge and begin to sell Ondo State.

The visit will result in having the tour operators sell Ondo and in turn improve the state’s revenue from the tourism sector.

Several scores of tour operators drawn from the major cities in the country and neighbouring Republic of Benin alongside Nigeria tourism chieftains in Abuja as well as the travel press, had visited the grass roots level in Ondo where the attractions are situated.

The four- day FAM (familiarisation) trip

was also the occasion when NATOP held it’s 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ondo State capital, Akure, about four hours drive from Lagos.

The AGM with the theme titled ” Unlocking Nigeria Eco-tourism Untapped Treasure: A Catalyst for Empowering Tourism Entreprenuers’ attracted many tourism stakeholders from far and wide.

The tour operators were excited after having incredible experiences.

Some members of the Bolaji Mustapha-led NATOP said they were going to come again, and they would invite people.

The NATOP President, Hajia Bolaji Mustapha, in her speech, commended the state for its serenity and beautiful unspoiled tourist sites and promised that the association would continue to organise tours to the state and build it as a destination.

Mustapha is not alone. Other tour operators said they are going to come again, and that they would invite people.

A Cotonou, Benin Republic-based tour operator, Dr. Olanma Ojukwu, the Managing Director of Gota Voyages, and one of the the tour operators from Republic of Benin, took to the social media to expressed her satisfaction that she had the privilege of attending the just-concluded 9th NATOP AGM in Ondo where they explored many discoveries including Nibanola Motherland Resort. “What an eye-opener it was!” she enthused. She added that “Nestled in the heart of Ondo, Nibanola is a true gem for wellness seekers. From natural healing to peaceful scenery, it’s health at its best.” She assured that Gota Voyages will definitely package Ondo State tour and return soon.

Another tour operator,

Managing Director of Getittome Travels, Ibrahim Makanjuola, while commending the NATOP for a successful AGM in Ondo State said “the event was unifying, forward-thinking and gave the tour operators the opportunity to share experiences.”

Makanjuola urged other state governments across the country to borrow a leaf from Ondo State government by supporting tourism events as well as create policies that promote tourism.

Ondo State government might have realised that investing in tourism is highly beneficial. The

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) stated recently that

Travel and Tourism supports one in every 10 jobs and nearly 10 per cent of global GDP and is set to support one in three new jobs over the next decade. When managed well, it also fosters cultural exchange, global understanding, and environmental protection.