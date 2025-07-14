Okun Devt Association Launches Security Trust Fund

Sunday Ehigiator

In a bold move to tackle the growing wave of insecurity across Okunland, the Okun Development Association (ODA), the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Yoruba people in Kogi State, has launched the Okun Security Trust Fund (OSTF) and inaugurated three key implementation committees to drive the initiative.

The OSTF, described as a special-purpose vehicle, is aimed at mobilising resources and executing coordinated security strategies to safeguard lives, property, and infrastructure across Okun communities.

In a statement from the association, following a formal launch event tagged ‘Launching of OSTF Working Committees’ recently in Abuja, ODA unveiled the three critical arms of the initiative: the Board of Trustees, the Technical and Strategy Committee, and the Fund Mobilisation Committee.

These committees were drawn from a pool of respected professionals, technocrats, and community leaders and are tasked with delivering actionable security outcomes.

Delivering the keynote address, Chairman of the Okun Security Implementation Committee and former National Director of the State Security Service (SSS), Dr Williams Toyin Akanle, emphasised the importance of synergy between the committees, the community, and government institutions.

“By the committees working in unison, we can ensure our security initiatives are comprehensive and sustainable,” he stated. “A key element of our success lies in community involvement and strong partnerships with the state government and the formal security agencies.”

Dr Akanle also called for support from Okun indigenes at home and in the Diaspora, assuring them that all contributions to the fund would be handled with transparency and accountability.

Businessman and former gubernatorial candidate, Otunba Olayinka Braimoh, who was named to the Technical and Strategy Committee, called for more involvement of elected political representatives from Okunland and the broader Kogi West in the OSTF initiative.

He urged the committees to engage citizens actively and push for legal frameworks that would empower communities to defend themselves against criminal elements.

“Our people are fleeing their ancestral homes due to fear of kidnappers. We must find legal ways for communities to protect themselves,” Braimoh stated.

In his remarks, President General of the ODA, Ambassador Akenson Rotimi, said the launch of the OSTF committees marked the beginning of practical steps toward securing Okunland from the scourge of banditry, kidnappings, and herders-farmers clashes.

“We owe it a duty to ourselves and generations coming to rise and be counted in this war of freedom from the activities of those who lay siege on our land,” he said. “The OSTF will serve as a rallying point to mobilise resources and coordinate strategic responses to the existential threats facing our people.”

Rotimi noted the destructive impact of insecurity on Okunland’s agro-economy, food supply, and general well-being, describing the situation as a “reign of despair and displacement.”

The event witnessed the formal inauguration of committee members comprising eminent personalities from professional sectors and political affiliations.

“Key Members of the Board of Trustees, led by Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN, include Dr David Atte, Amb. Akenson Rotimi, Prof Olu Obafemi, and others.

“Technical and Strategy Committee Chaired by Dr Toyin Akanle, includes retired top military and police officers such as Col Kingsley Bolorunduro (rtd), AVM Awarun (rtd), Gen. M.T Durowaiye (rtd), Otunba Olayinka Braimoh, and others.

“Fund Mobilisation Committee Chaired by Mr Dan D. Kunle, with Amb Shola Enikanolaye as Vice Chairman, includes prominent figures such as Senator Smart Adeyemi, Hon. Leke Abejide, Chief Femi Ajisafe, Mr Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, and Dr Muyi Aina,” the statement revealed.

ODA expressed gratitude to all individuals and supporters who have accepted the call to service and acknowledged Engineer Isiaka Haruna for his significant contributions.