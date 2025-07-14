  • Monday, 14th July, 2025

Oba Adetona for Burial Today at 4pm

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who died on Sunday at 91, will be laid to rest today.

A statement by Prince Adedire Adetona on behalf of the family said the late revered monarch will be laid to rest at Ogbagba Court, Igbeba at 4pm.

The statement read: “With deep sorrow but profound gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our beloved father.

“His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, The Awujale of Ijebuland, Ogbagba II.

“A courageous leader, a revered hero, and a symbol of dignity and strength, Kabiyesi lived a formidable life in service to his people and left an indelible mark on the history of Ijebuland. His wisdom, resilience, and unyielding commitment to justice and progress will never be forgotten.”

The family urged all guests to proceed directly to Ogbagba Court, where condolences will also be received.

