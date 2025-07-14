National Assembly Postpones Plenary in Honour of Buhari

*Southern senators describe former president as symbol of integrity, discipline

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Assembly has announced the suspension of all legislative activities following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, , who passed away in London on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, the leadership of both the Senate and the House of Representatives directed that plenary sessions be rescheduled to Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

The suspension, according to the statement, “is in honour of the former President’s service to the nation and to allow lawmakers participate fully in the burial ceremonies.”

“All members of the National Assembly are urged to adjust their schedules to enable their presence at the funeral rites of the late President,” the statement read.

President Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s civilian President from 2015 to 2023, and earlier as military Head of State from 1984 to 1985, was remembered by the legislature for his unwavering commitment to national unity and integrity.

“May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile the Southern Senators Forum in a statement by the Chairman, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, has described the late Buhari as not only a towering figure in Nigerian politics but also a symbol of integrity, discipline, and unwavering patriotism.

The statement read, “Throughout his life, he embodied the values of simplicity, selflessness, and resolute commitment to the Nigerian project.

“From his early days as a military officer to his service as Head of State and later as a democratically elected President, he dedicated his entire life to the service of our great nation.

“His personality was defined by an uncommon humility and an unyielding sense of duty.

“Despite the immense power and influence he wielded, he remained approachable and steadfast in his quest to build a more transparent and accountable government.

“The late President Buhari’s aversion to ostentation and his frugal lifestyle inspired many to embrace the virtues of honesty and modesty in public life,” the statement read.