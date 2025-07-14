Napoli Make Official Move for Ademola  Lookman

*Table €25m plus player for Super Eagles winger

Kunle Adewale

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman, has been linked with multiple top clubs this summer, but Napoli have made their move.

The Italian Serie A club, Napoli, have officially tabled an offer to Atalanta for Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman.

Lookman has been linked to different clubs as he is expected to leave Atalanta this summer. The former Everton man has made quite a mark in Bergamo, contributing 52 goals and 25 assists in 118 games for La Dea.

He was also key to their UEFA Europa League triumph two seasons ago, scoring a hattrick in the final.

Juventus, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, West Ham, and Arsenal appear to be the front-runners for the 27-year-old’s signature, but it is still unclear which club he will eventually move to.

Meanwhile, Napoli have started making moves to sign the Super Eagles star. According to Italian news outlet Napoli Zone, Napoli Sporting Director, Giovanni Manna, has met with Atalanta and has offered them Giacomo Raspadori plus €25 million for Lookman.

This might be an enticing deal for La Dea, as Raspadori has bags of Serie A experience. He has won two Scudettos with Napoli. Atalanta will also get to pocket €25 million.

Although Napoli have made an offer, Lookman might not been keen on staying in the Serie A since there is interest from bigger clubs like Arsenal and Barcelona.

However, if they do not make a move soon, the Super Eagles star might consider the Napoli transfer. His potential partnership with Romelu Lukaku could be a deadly force in the Serie A and on the continent.

In the next few days, he will hope that his future is sorted so he can join early for pre-season and gel with his new teammates.