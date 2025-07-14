NAAT Begins Nationwide Protest Over Trade Dispute With FG August 6

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has directed its members to prepare to embark on Nationwide protest on Wednesday August 6 and 13, 2025.

In a letter dispatched to all branch Chairmen of Nationwide titled, “the commencement of Sensitization and Mobilization in Preparation for an Impending Industrial Action”, NAAT said the association will carry out a protest in all it’s branches nationwide culminating in a National protest at Abuja on Wednesday 20th August, 2025

The decision to embark on protest was reached at the National Executive Council (NEC) at the 59th regular meeting held at the Yobe State University, Damaturu on July 2nd and 3rd, 2025.

In the letter signed by General Secretary of NAAT, Abubakar Yusuf the association said that the issues in contention include;; mainstreaming of allowances of NAAT members into salaries e.g., Field Trip, Student/Technologist Staff Ratio Supplementation, Students Work Experience Programme (SWEP) and Call duty allowances, release of N50bn to settle the outstanding claims of Earned Allowances of NAAT and other unions members in view of the injustice meted against these Unions, completion of the renegotiation of the FGN/NAAT 2009 agreement exercise, Payment of the three and half months withheld salaries,

Other demands are the release of enabling Circular for career progression to CONTISS 14 and 15 for Academic Technologists, Payment of 7 & 11 months arrears of Occupational Hazard and Responsibility Allowances respectively and the recognition of NEC approved Branch Executives by the Management of Nnamdi Azikwe University (NAU), Awka and University of Nigeria Nsukka among others.