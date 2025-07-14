Izesan, Faransa Join Forces for Wurkun, Jiba Languages in Taraba

Ayodeji Ake

In a landmark move to safeguard Nigeria’s indigenous languages, Brigadier-General Jeremiah Faransa (rtd) has announced a strategic partnership with Izesan Limited, a rising Nigerian edtech company committed to the digital preservation and teaching of African languages.

The collaboration focuses on revitalising Wurkun and Jiba, two native tongues spoken in Taraba State that are facing the threat of extinction.

Faransa, who currently heads the Taraba State Internal Revenue Service and leads the Special Task Force on Illegal Mining and Deforestation, described the initiative as “a mission of cultural responsibility”.

“This isn’t just about language. It’s about reconnecting our youth to their identity, their roots and their heritage,” he said during the July 11, 2025 announcement. Leading the charge is Izesan Limited, founded by language preservation advocate, Anthony Osekhuemen Otaigbe.

Since the launch in 2019, the startup has built a reputation as one of Africa’s most promising edtech platforms, offering culturally rich language-learning experiences for over 200 indigenous languages via mobile and web apps.

Its curriculum blends gamified lessons, folklore, and culturally contextual learning to make African languages accessible to young people across the globe.

“We believe African languages carry the DNA of our people, their knowledge systems, humour, resilience and philosophy. This partnership with General Faransa is not only an honour but a signal that preserving culture is a national duty,” said Otaigbe.

Through this initiative, Izesan will design custom digital learning tools aligned with Nigeria’s curriculum, including interactive apps, online courses, and teacher training modules to help children in Taraba, and in the diaspora, learn Wurkun and Jiba.

The project also aligns with UNESCO’s call for action under the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022–2032), which highlights the global urgency to document and revitalise mother tongues that are disappearing at alarming rates.

“This is more than a tech project, it’s a cultural rescue mission,” said a member of the Izesan team.

“It’s about showing that technology can be used not just for profit, but to protect the very soul of a people.”

With influential support and innovative tools, the Izesan–Faransa partnership sets a powerful precedent for how leaders and tech innovators can join forces to protect Nigeria’s cultural future.