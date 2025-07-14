Ijebu Ode LG Announces Closure of Major Markets As Awujale’s Burial Holds Today 

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ijebu Ode Local Government has announced the temporary closure of major markets within the council area.

The closure of the markets followed the passing of the Awujale and paramount ruler of ljebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The closure, which took effect from 14th July, was announced in a statement signed by the Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government, Hon. Dare Alebiosu.

The chairman said the action was taken as a mark of honour and respect for the departed Kabiyesi.

The affected markets are Ita-Ale, Ita-Osu and Oke-Aje.

The statement added that the closure was in line with the town’s cultural traditions and to allow all sons and daughters of ljebuland the space to mourn the Awujale demise.

The chairman said: “Normal market activities shall resume on a date to be communicated in due course, after consultation with the appropriate traditional authorities.

“We urge all traders and residents to comply peacefully and respectfully.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Government has announced the burial rites for the late Awujale.

The burial, according to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, would take place Monday, July 14, 2025 at Ogbagba Court, Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State at exactly 4:00pm.

Talabi urged residents of the state to remember the family of the revered monarch in their prayers.