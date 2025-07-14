Ibori Mourns Buhari, Says His Invaluable Contributions to Nigeria’s Unity Won’t Be Forgotten

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori has expressed sadness over the death of Nigeria’s former immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari who died on Sunday in London at the age of 82.

In a statement on Sunday, Ibori who described Buhari as a patriot added that his unwavering commitment to the unity of Nigeria was evident during his service to the nation first as a soldier, Head of State and then as a democratically elected president.

According to him, Buhari was a selfless, disciplined and patriotic Nigerian who lived a worthy and exemplary life.

He added that Buhari’s invaluable contributions to the socio-political development of the country remains unequalled and will not be forgotten.

While condoling with President Bola Tinubu, former First Lady, Aisha Buhari and entire Nigerians, Ibori said the late Buhari was a hero and a great son of Nigeria whose life has been a life devoted to the service of his fatherland.

“It is indeed my hope and prayer that God Almighty will comfort his dear family, give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant him eternal rest.”