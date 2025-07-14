He Was A Selfless and Courageous Leader

Goodluck Jonathan

It is with a heavy heart and profound sense of national loss that I received the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari who died at the age of 82. President Buhari was a notable leader, patriot, and elder statesman who served our beloved nation as both a military Head of State and President, to the best of his abilities.



He will be remembered as a courageous leader, a disciplined officer, and a committed public servant who made considerable contributions towards the peace and progress of our dear nation.

The late President was deeply admired across the strata of society for his decency, integrity and exemplary life of service. As a leader, he was selfless in his commitment to his duty and served the country with character and a deep sense of patriotism.



In his passing Nigeria has lost one of its foremost leaders, and I have lost a respected colleague and elder. His legacy will continue to endure in the hearts of all who value sacrifice, integrity, perseverance and devotion to national ethos.



On behalf of my family and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the good people of Katsina State and all Nigerians who mourn this great loss. May Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

•Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR, GCON