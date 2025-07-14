Guild of Editors Tasks Govt, Media on Enhancement of Security, Responsible Reportage

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), has tasked the government on enhancement of security in the country, while urging the media to be patriotic in its responsibility of information dissemination.

The NGE held its 2025 biennial conference, with theme “Nation’s Security Future: Harnessing Diversity for Peace/Stability and the Media’s Role” on June 27, 2025, which saw the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, chairman of Channels Television, Dr. John Momoh, former Ogun State governor, Chief Segun Osoba, Firmer Chairman, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu and others addressing the subject matter.



In a communiqué issued at the end of the convention and signed by Eze Anaba and Onuoha Ukeh, President and General Secretary, respectively, the NGE emphasized that a nation’s security and stability can be enhanced by leveraging its diversity, with the media playing a crucial role in promoting this goal.

It noted that editors and journalists should promote responsible journalism practices, and that the media and government should prioritize peace and inclusion, and work towards building a stronger, more united Nigeria.

Key resolutions reached at the convention were: “Security is duty of the government and citizens.

“The media must promote peace, inclusion, and justice by prioritizing peace and stability over breaking news.

“Security agencies and media must collaborate to promote peace and stability.

“Media practices should promote diversity and representation as well as avoid one-sided stories and sensationalism.



“The media should promote dialogue and consider implications of reporting certain things.”

Other resolutions by the NGE as stated in the communique were that the government must see the media as a profession of patriots who have the interest of the nation at heart.

The NGE also called on the government to equip the military and other security agencies with requisite and modern weapons needed to ensure security.

The professional media organization said: “Security agencies should step up intelligence gathering and be proactive in handling security challenges.



“The legislature should look into laws that inhibit media practices in the spirit of democracy.

“The NGE should explore ways to benefit members by working with the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) to establish a Media Trust Fund.

“The new executives should maintain the cardinal objectives of the Guild – the preservation of the standards of journalism practice, ensure adherence to the code of ethics, defend the rights of its members.”

The Guild also conducted elections, and the following officials emerged: Eze Anaba (President); Sabastine Abu (Deputy President); Sheddy Ozoene (Vice President (East)); Hamza Idris (Vice president (North); Kabir Garba (Vice President (West)); Onuoha Ukeh (Secretary); Gabriel Akinadewo (Assistant Secretary); and Iyobosa Uwugiaren (Treasurer).

Also elected were Charles Kalu – Social /Publicity Secretary; Rose Moses – Standing Committee member (West); Juliet Bumah – Standing Committee member (West!); Olabisi Deji-Folutile – Standing Committee member (West); Umoru Ibrahim- Standing Committee members (North); Paulyn Ugbodaga- Standing Committee member (North); Chinedu Max Egere – Standing Committee member (East); and Ikpong Essien-Udom – Standing Committee member (East).

The Guild commended Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for providing institutional support for the convention, and for his developmental strides in the last two years.