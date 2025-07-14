FG Reschedules FEC Session In Honour Of Ex-President Buhari

* New date to be announced by SGF

* Remains of ex-leader arrives Nigeria Tuesday for burial same day

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The special Federal Executive Council (FEC) session initially billed for Tuesday in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari has been postponed, given the state funeral in his hometown, Daura, on the same day.

In addition, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday in honour of the departed Nigerian leader.

According to a release issued on Monday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will announce a new date after the funeral proceedings.

President Tinubu had called for the special FEC session to honour his predecessor for his invaluable contributions to the country.

The remains of the former Nigerian leader will arrive from London Tuesday by noon, after which he will be committed to mother earth in his home town, in accordance with Islamic rites.

Ex-President Buhari died on Sunday in a London clinic after a prolonged illness.

President Tinubu, who declared a national mourning for seven days, with flags at half-staff, also directed Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to join the Buhari family in London to condole with the family and bring the former president’s remains back home.