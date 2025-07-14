FG Declares Tuesday Public Holiday in Honor of Buhari

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, 2025, as a public holiday in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is in furtherance to the seven days of national mourning declared by President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on Monday on behalf of the Federal Government, following the approval of President Tinubu.

The minister, in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, stated that the holiday is a mark of respect for the late president’s service to the nation, his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, and his enduring legacy in governance and national development.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation. This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on his life, leadership, and the values he upheld.”

He urged citizens to use the day to honour the late president’s memory by promoting peace, patriotism and national cohesion, in line with his vision for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

He noted that as earlier announced, the national flags are to fly at half mast for the seven days of mourning period from Sunday July 13, 2025.

The Federal Government extends deepest condolences to the family of the late president, the people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians, while praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.