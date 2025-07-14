FAAN, Customs Partner to Halt Transnational Financial Fraud, Boost Nigeria’s Image

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have announced firm collaboration aimed at halting transnational financial fraud emanating from Nigeria and to meet the compliance standards of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Their joint, efforts they said, seek to ensure Nigeria exit FATF grey list status through the use of technology, improved border control procedures and rebuild the goodwill of the country as a nation guided by rule of law and international regulations.

The two agencies made this known after a joint working visit to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, led by Managing Director of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku and Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

The inspection covered passenger and cargo terminals, with both agencies highlighting reforms being implemented to meet global compliance standards ahead of a pending Financial Action Task Force assessment.

The FATF grey list includes countries placed under increased monitoring for strategic deficiencies in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems. While not blacklisted, such countries face greater scrutiny and reputational risk in global trade and finance.

Speaking during the inspection, CG Adeniyi emphasized the importance of synergy between Customs and airport authorities. “Our collaboration helps secure Nigeria’s borders while also improving passenger experience. The goal is to uphold security without unnecessary delays,” he said.

Key issue discussed was the improvement in currency declaration procedures. Comptroller General, Adeniyi expressed satisfaction with FAAN’s provision of designated areas for passengers to make accurate financial declarations.

“We are happy with the structure FAAN has created, which includes both in-person and out-of-home declaration points,” he said.

FAAN Managing Director, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, emphasised the agency’s ongoing efforts to streamline airport operations.

“We’ve reduced touchpoints, enhanced screening, and improved the passenger journey through targeted investments. The E-gates project is only the beginning,” she said.

She stressed the importance of passenger awareness. “We are educating travellers at multiple points—arrival, departure, and throughout the terminal—on the need to declare currency where necessary,” she added.

Kuku noted that FAAN views cargo operations as central to Nigeria’s future trade growth.

“Our collaboration with Customs will help eliminate delays and make Nigerian exports more competitive globally. We are building a system where compliance and convenience work side by side. The partnership with Customs is essential,” she said.