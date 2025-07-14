  • Monday, 14th July, 2025

Ex-President Buhari for Burial in Daura Tuesday

Breaking | 3 hours ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has stated that the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari would arrive his hometown Daura on Tuesday for burial by 2p.m.

Radda announced Monday in an interview with journalists at the Government House, Katsina on Monday.

He said: “The burial arrangement for our father, the late President, Muhammadu Buhari, who passed on yesterday in a hospital in London…

“We have made consultations with the family and people around him in London, and we concluded that the body will arrive in Katsina tomorrow by 12 noon.

“And the burial is going to take place in Daura at about 2 pm tomorrow. These are the arrangements in place.

“On behalf of myself, the people and government of Katsina state we condole the family, and the people of Nigeria, especially His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Army Forces of Nigeria over the demise of his predecessor.”

