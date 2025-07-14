Digital Forensics Expert, Sibe Bags  Cybersecurity Personality Award

James Emejo in Abuja

Ine of the country’s top cybersecurity and digital forensic experts, Dr. Robinson Tombari Sibe, has been named Cybersecurity Personality of the Year.

The award was presented during the 2025 National Cyber Security Conference (NCSC) with the theme,”Building a Resilient Digital Future: Innovation, Collaboration and Resilience”, in Abuja.



The cybersecurity conference recognises individuals and institutions making significant contributions to Nigeria’s evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Sibe is co-author of the book, Cybercrime, Digital Forensic Readiness, and Financial Crime Investigation in Nigeria, published by Springer.



The book is considered a vital resource in Nigeria’s cybercrime response and academic landscape.

Organised by the Federal Ministry of Communication, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the conference served as a platform to boost cybersecurity awareness, foster collaboration, and strengthen best practices across public and private sectors.

In his reaction to the hon our, Sibe said, “I was deeply honoured to receive this Cybersecurity Personality of the Year Award.”

He remains a globally respected leader in digital forensics and cybersecurity, who has consulted on complex investigations and supported key national institutions in capacity building, policy development, and awareness initiatives.



As the Chief Executive and Lead Forensic Examiner of Digital Footprints Nigeria Limited, Sibe oversees a state-of-the-art forensic lab in Abuja, leading high-profile investigations and mentoring future professionals.

He is also Managing Director of Abatis Technology Limited, a pioneer in endpoint protection for financial institutions, government agencies, and SMEs.

He told THISDAY, “When this journey began, our focus was simply on making a meaningful contribution. We never imagined that our efforts would gain such national attention.

For this honour, I am sincerely grateful.”



He credited his family and professional teams for their support while acknowledging the organisers for recognising his contributions to the country’s cybersecurity space.

He said, “I thank God for His grace and guidance throughout this journey. My heartfelt appreciation goes to my wife, children, and family for their unwavering support, sacrifices, and prayers.

“A special thank you to the incredible teams at Digital Footprints Ltd and Abatis Technology Nigeria — your dedication, professionalism, and shared vision made this possible.



“I also extend my gratitude to our clients, partners, and associates who entrusted us with their missions; this award is a reflection of our shared commitment.”

Chronicling his dual career in academia and industry, he said , “I have had the rare privilege of having a balanced career. For this, I am grateful to all the universities I am affiliated with — Rivers State University, University of South Wales, University of the Cumberlands, Africa Centre of Excellence on Technology Enhanced Learning (ACETEL), NOUN, and others.”

Dedicating the award to the broader Nigerian cybersecurity community, he said, “This award is for all of us. Your tireless efforts, collaboration, and resilience continue to inspire progress in our industry.”

The 2025 NCSC showcased Nigeria’s determination to build robust cyber defenses in the face of rising digital threats.



The conference convened leading cybersecurity experts, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to promote inter-agency cooperation and cross-sector partnerships.

Cybersecurity policy analyst,

Juliet Nkem said, “As Nigeria continues to emerge as a leading technology hub in Africa, individuals like Dr. Robinson Tombari Sibe are at the forefront of shaping a resilient and innovative cybersecurity future — a commitment that was rightly recognised and celebrated at the National Cyber Security Conference.”