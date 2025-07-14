CAA Hails Nigeria  for Hosting African U18/U20 Championships

*Egypt, Seychelles, S’Sudan, others arrive Abeokuta for the athletics showpiece

A contingent of 43 athletes from Egypt became the latest country to arrive in Abeokuta, Ogun State for the 2025 African U18/U20 championships.

The event, the 3rd combined CAA U18/U20 championships, will officially begin on July 16, but the Council Meeting by the Confederations of African Athletics (CAA) took place yesterday in Abeokuta.

CAA officials led by the President, Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, was full of praises for Nigeria, particularly Ogun State for hosting the championships despite the short notice .

The CAA Boss praised Nigeria as the biggest economy and a power house on the continent which was the reason the CAA turned to Nigeria when there was the setback of the withdrawal of the former host, Algeria.

“I wish to express my deepest gratitude to the highest authorities of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly to His Excellency, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Head of State for having authorized the organization of our championships and our meetings here in Nigeria.

“Permit me also to extend my recognition to Honorable Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State for putting at the disposal of African young athletes the sports facilities that could allow them to compete in a very efficient environment”.

“Let me thank Mr. Shehu Dikko, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission for the valuable initiative that he took to allow Nigeria to host the youth of Africa.

“Our thanks also go to Honorable Bukola Olopade, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee and to Mr. Tonobok Okowa, the President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria for their strong commitment to organize a successful event.”

“We all know that Nigeria is the biggest economy in Africa and one of the leading countries in the continent. This is the reason behind the decision of our CAA Council to make a request to Nigeria to host these events in Abeokuta immediately after the withdrawal of Algeria for reasons beyond our control. It was a great opportunity for our young athletes and leaders of our sports in Africa, to experience the hosting capacity of Nigeria and specifically the Ogun State.”

The CAA President however assured stakeholders that the continental body is committed to ensuring the consistent organisation of the African junior championships so as to prevent the continent from further losing it’s athletes to developed countries.

“In fact, the phenomenon of the change of nationality of our athletes in favor of developed countries is bleeding Africa of its best talents in athletics with a negative impact in the development of sports in general and athletics in particular in our continent.

“Therefore, the CAA is resolutely determined to regularly organize its U18 and U20 Championships to give opportunity to our young athletes to express their talent, and by so doing, we will be able to produce new talents for the benefit of our continent”, he added.

The 3rd edition of the CAA African U18/U20 Championship will hold from the 16 to 20 of July 2025, at the new look MKO Sports Arena in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Some other countries that arrived Sunday afternoon include Seychelles, South Sudan, Algeria and Ghana.

Defending champions South Africa has vowed to defend her title. Over 800 athletes from 50 countries are expected to take part in this championships.

Meanwhile, a team of officials led by the chairman of the Protocol sub committee of the LOC, Arabinrin Aderonke, is on standby at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos to welcome all visiting ⁩teams for the championships.