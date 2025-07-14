  • Monday, 14th July, 2025

APC Shuts National Secretariat In Honour Of Buhari

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the closure of its National Secretariat in Abuja in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari died at a London clinic on Sunday at the age of 82.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement Monday said the Secretariat would be reopened on Thursday.

He said: “As directed by the Acting National Chairman of our great Party, Hon. Bukar Dalori, the party’s National Secretariat will be closed starting today, Monday, July 14 and will reopen on Thursday, July 17, 2025. 

“We urge party faithful to use this period of national mourning for quiet reflection and prayers for the repose of the soul of our departed leader.”

