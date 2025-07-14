ANI Foundation Partners Australia High Commission to Electrify Taraba Community

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Africa Nature Investors (ANI), managers of Gashaka Gumti National Park, has inaugurated an off-grid electrification project to power Mayo Selbe community in Taraba State.

The project, which is part of ongoing efforts of the Foundation to develop and transform communities surrounding the National Park, was wholly financed by the Australia High Commission in Nigeria.

The electrification project, which is expected to change the entire landscape of the rural community, would power 63 households and boost social and economic activities in the area..

The inauguration, which was done by the Lamido of Gashaka, Alhaji Zubairu Hammangabdo Muhammad Sambo, was witnessed by the ACG O.C. Oladipo, who represented the Conservator General of the National Park Service, Ibrahim Goni and representative of Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Leilani Bin-Juda, described the inauguration as a meaningful milestone regarding community impact.

According to her, “It is truly inspiring to see the fruits of the collaboration between such an innovative Australian company, Okra Solar, and our esteemed partner through the High Commission’s Direct Aid Programme, Africa Nature Investors (ANI) Foundation, who have been carrying out remarkable projects helping local communities, particularly around the Gashaka Gumti National Park.”

The High Commissioner, whose speech was read by Mr Nacha Geoffrey, ANI’s Country Manager, further stated: “This initiative, which will bring clean, green, solar energy to 63 households in Mayo Selbe for the first time, represents a meaningful milestone in delivering tangible benefits to the local community around Gashaka Gumti National Park.”

In his address at the event, the Conservator-General of the National Park Service, Goni, described the event as a new milestone by ANI Foundation regarding community empowerment.

Inaugurating the project, Dr. Sambo commended the partnership between ANI Foundation and the Australia High Commission, saying the project marks a new height in community development initiatives in Gashaka and beyond.

He noted that communities surrounding the National Park have benefited immensely from community development initiatives of ANI since it began operations at the Park in 2017.

He however urged the beneficiaries of the electrification project and other previous interventions to protect the project and take full possession of it to prevent the activities of vandals.

Also speaking, Governor Agbu Kefas, who was represented by the Commissioner for Heritage and Ecotourism, Titus Joseph Nagombe, noted that the project aligns with the developmental goals of his administration.

He lauded ANI, the Australia High Commission for facilitating the project and assured them that his administration remains committed to supporting ANI Foundation and other partners on such projects, noting that the park is standing as the highest mountain peak in Nigeria and West Africa.

In his goodwill message, Justice Ibrahim Buba, a retired judge of the Federal High Court and member of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), said the inauguration is a testament of a partnership founded on vision and commitment.

“The commissioning of this solar electrification project in Mayo Selbe is a testament to what can be achieved when vision meets commitment. The initiative exemplifies a truly transformative collaboration,” he said.

Speaking further, Justice Buna, who is an indigene of the community, said: “As many of you know, our community in Gashaka has long been a dedicated partner with the ANI Foundation, working tirelessly to preserve our natural heritage while fostering sustainable development.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Richard Okorie Emmanuel and Hafsatu Kasan said the project will not only empower those who own shops in the community but will give the entire Mayo Selbe community a new lease of life.