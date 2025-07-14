Akande: I’m Not against Adeleke’s Defection

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, yesterday, denied the news making the rounds that he had issued a statement against the defection of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to the party, saying the statement was fake and didn’t emanated from him.

According to him, he had never at any point in time issued any statement, adding that the publication was the handiwork of politicians desperate to contest election.



A statement had recently claimed Akande issued a firm statement rejecting any plans for the defection of Adeleke to the APC ahead of the 2026 elections.

He. Was also alleged to have long told those interested in the state governorship to consult with the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and former governor, Gboyega Oyetola, adding that as an elderly person and statesman, he had left partisanship and running of the party to younger generations.



But Akande was said to have traveled abroad for the past three weeks and could not have made such a statement.

“I have been on holiday abroad for three weeks. See one of the many fraudulent statements being issued in my name on Osun politics. I’m an elderly member of APC and because of the generational gap between me and the general run of party members, I refrain from making statements on behalf of the party more so when we have a leader in the party in Osun State. I didn’t make this statement. The release is fraudulently made in my name,” he said.



Akande further made it declared that the constitution of the APC was clear as to procedures for joining the party, adding that, “Why would I stop him from joining? If he so wishes, the constitution is clear on that.”