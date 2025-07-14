A’Ibom Community Tackles Senator over Exclusion in Constituency Projects

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Aggrieved indigenes in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have expressed dissatisfaction with what they described as “abysmal performance” of the Senator representing them in the National Assembly, Senator Ekong Sampson.

Taking inventory of the Senator’s scorecard in the last two years, the elders and stakeholders of the area scored the lawmaker low, noting that Ibeno, which largely contributes enormous percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through oil production, has been neglected, marginalised in constituency projects and empowerment of their people.

Senator Sampson, who is the Chairman of Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, from Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, represents 12 Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom South (Eket) Senatorial District.

The elders, youths and stakeholders made their position known through a group, Ulok Ulok Assembly (UUPA), during an emergency meeting at Ukpenekang, where they decried the action of the Senator, as “insensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Ibeno.”

The group in a communique jointly signed by the Secretary of Ibeno Clan Council, Chief Udofia Okon Udofia and Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) President, Ibeno Chapter Comrade, Emmanuel Okpolo, resolved to send an open letter to the Senator, seeking explanation for the marginalisation.

The group noted with dismay that the Senator has spread constituency projects across all the LGAs in the senatorial district except Ibeno LGA.

These projects include: provision of portable drinking water, solar lights, scholarships, educational projects, as well as human capital developments with several appointments to people but without a single project or sustainable empowerment for Ibeno LGA.

According to Chief Udofia, “The people of Ibeno voted for the Senator massively during the 2023 National Assembly election but, only abysmally rewarded for that support.”

“The LGA is the proverbial Goose that lays the golden eggs and contributes the highest oil revenue to the federation account with commensurate increase in federal allocations to the state in recent times.”

“His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, who is a magnanimous and compassionate leader, openly announced that his administration has released so much money to states with the removal of oil subsidy regime.”

“Parts of such funds are also given to national assembly members to embark on life – touching projects in their constituencies, but we are wondering why Ibeno LGA, has become the only exception.

“We are aware of the employments our Senator has facilitated for people in the senatorial district in federal institutions, but none has been given to any Ibeno indigene.

“Our resolution is to send a “Save Our Souls (SOS) letter to the Senator to show the world what he has done for Ibeno and her Indigenes in the past two years.

“Senator Sampson, is the Chairman of Solid Minerals Committee, and Ibeno, has been facing serious ecological challenges and natural disasters as well as pollution, environmental degradation by oil exploration activities, yet we have a lawmaker who could not come to our aid,” the communique stressed.

“Data from the senator’s office shows that Senator Sampson has initiated about 30 projects across the Senatorial District, out of which, 26 have been completed, two to be completed and 27 about to commence making a total number of 57 projects in all, there is no where Ibeno is neither allocated with a tangible project, nor benefited from empowerment programme of the indigenes.”

“We are calling on him to consider Ibeno Local Government Area in his constituency projects, human empowerment of indigenes in the new phase of projects allocation.”

“We await his responses to this appeal and, also assured that come 2027, Ibeno shall vote out the wrongs.”

“We thank God, with the recent political shift in the state, and there will be more options for Ibeno electorate to choose from to correct the imbalance.

“This level of marginalisation is one of the factors that is fuelling the call for the Oro – Obolo state creation, where Ibeno will be treated fairly.”