A Nation Mourns the Death of a Man Who Gave His All to Nigeria

*Obasanjo, Atiku, Mark, Akpabio, Abbas, Barau, Bio, Touray,Obi, Fashola, Adebayo, Tuggar, Bakare, Ooni, CDS, Ngige, govs, senators, Chinese embassy, ACF, APC, PDP, others mourn

*See tributes on back page by Tinubu, Babangida, Jonathan

Our Correspondents

Nigerians across social strata and political leanings have continued to mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died yesterday at a London hospital after a protracted illness. He was aged 82.

Buhari, who had also served as one of Nigeria’s former military rulers, would be buried today at his home town in Daura, Katsina State.



First hinting at his passing, his former media aide, Garba Shehu, stated in a terse statement that, “The family of the former president, has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London.

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin.”

However, formally announcing Buhari’s demise, President Bola Tinubu, also said “Buhari died on Sunday in London at about 4.30 pm, following a prolonged illness.”

According to a release issued by a presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu has since spoken with the former President’s widow, Aishat Buhari, and offered his deep condolences.



In addition, the President has also instructed Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

Tinubu, in the same stroke, has ordered flags at half-mast as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

Tinubu: He’s a Patriot, Soldier, Statesman

Paying glowing tribute to his late predecessor, President Tinubu described Buhari as a patriot, soldier and statesman whose legacy of service and sacrifice endures.

According to him, the deceased leader confronted corruption head-on whole in office and was always placing the Nigerian nation above personal interest.

President Tinubu also disclosed that his predecessor would be accorded full state honours befitting his public status while an emergency Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting has been summoned for Tuesday in honour of the deceased leader.



“It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of His Excellency, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd), GCFR, my predecessor, who departed this life today, Sunday, July 13, 2025, at a hospital in the United Kingdom.

“President Buhari was to the very core, a patriot, a soldier, a statesman. His legacy of service and sacrifice endures. He served Nigeria with unwavering dedication, first as a military leader from January 1984 to August 1985, and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023. Duty, honour, and a deep commitment to the unity and progress of our nation defined his life.



“He stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential. He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn.

“In this moment of national mourning, I extend my deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Aisha, with whom I have been in constant touch, his children, the entire Buhari family, and all who knew and loved him.

“I also extend my condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, most especially the people and traditional leaders of Daura Emirate. We honour his service. We reflect on his legacy. And we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.



“As a mark of respect to our former leader, I have directed that all national flags fly at half-staff across the country for seven days from today. I have also summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday, dedicated to his honour.

“The federal government will accord President Buhari full state honours befitting his towering contributions to our country.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. And may his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness,” he stated.

Shettima: It’s Black Sunday in Nigeria

Speaking, also, the Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, while expressing deep sorrow over the passing of Buhari, said Nigeria has lost one of its greatest leaders of all time.

He described his demise as the biggest loss Nigeria has ever incurred in recent times.

The Vice President who recently travelled to London to pay the late Buhari a visit at the behest of President Tinubu, regretted that the former President eventually succumbed to the cold hands of death when he was being expected to recover soon.



Noting that the loss was “too cruel than terms could give out,” Shettima said, “It is a black Sunday in Nigeria! My heart is overwhelmed by grief, as the nation mourns one of its greatest leaders of all time, His Excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“This loss is too cruel than terms could give out – coming at a time I was anticipating his quick recovery after visiting him at the hospital in the United Kingdom.”

The vice-president said while “great leaders like the late Buhari are very rare to come by in a lifetime,” his legacies as “an archetypal public servant, having served in several positions in the military before ascending the highest office in the land as Head of State, and civilian President after two decades, will continue to serve as a leading light for future leaders to follow.



“The late Pa Buhari dedicated his active years to serving Nigeria and the people. He was a true democrat in all senses of the word, and his loyalty to his country, uncompromising stance on unity and vision for a greater Nigeria contributed in no small measure to keeping the nation as one.

“Indeed, he lived a life that transcended the ordinary—a life of selflessness, a life defined by bravery in the face of adversity and integrity in public service,” Shettima added.

He expressed deep condolences to the Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, as well as the Nigerian government and Nigerians, urging them to find solace in the fact that “the former Nigerian leader will continue to live amongst us through his legacies already engraved in the very fabric of the Nigerian State.”

First Lady: He Had Courage, Conviction

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has also mourned former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a man of immense courage, conviction and a tireless advocate for justice.

In a condolence message, the First Lady said the ex-President served Nigeria with integrity and commitment and a deep love for the Nigerian people.

Mrs Tinubu, in the tribute stated, “It is with deep sadness I received the news of the passing of Former President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR. Our nation has lost a great leader who dedicated his life to the service of our beloved country.

“President Buhari served Nigeria with unwavering commitment, integrity, and a deep love for his people. He was a man of immense courage, conviction, and a tireless advocate for justice and good governance.

“I recall his dedication to the common good, and his unwavering belief in the potential of every Nigerian.

“To his beloved wife, H E Hajia Aisha Buhari, his children, grandchildren and the entire family, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences. May you find solace in the outpouring of love and support from a grateful nation. Please know that your grief is shared by all of us.”

Obasanjo: He Tried His Best

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described Buhari as a patriot, who tried his best in the quest to give the country needed progress and development.

Obasanjo, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said he received the news of the death of his former colleague in the military and a former president, Muhammadu Buhari, with heavy hearts.

“It is with heavy heart, that I received this afternoon, of the passing of a colleague, a comrade, a cool patriot, General Muhammadu Buhari, who as a soldier, played his role as a soldier. As an administrator, he played his role as an administrator, as a statesman, he played his role as a statesman, of course.

“At a time like this , we need the totality, of the experience and what I may call statesmanship of all those who have had opportunities to run the affairs of this country to get us out of the situation we are in. He will be surely missed. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

IBB: It’s the Loss of a Symbol

Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has described the passage of Buhari as the loss of a symbol.

Babangida, in the tribute he personally signed and titled: “Tribute To A Brother Friend, And Patriot — Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR”, declared: “His (Buhari) passing today is not just the loss of a former Head of State, or a two-term civilian President, it is the loss of a symbol — a man whose life embodied the transition of Nigeria from the old guard to the new republic.

“A man who, even in retirement, remained a moral compass to many, and an example of modesty in public life,” Babangida said in the tribute.



According to Babangida, beyond the uniform and the public glare, Buhari was a deeply spiritual man, a man who found solace in faith, and who carried himself with the humility of someone who believed in a higher calling.

“We may not have agreed on everything — as brothers often don’t — but I never once doubted his sincerity or his patriotism,” describing him as “my friend, my brother, my course mate, and a fellow soldier in the journey of nationhood.”

Babangida said Buhari stood out — quiet yet resolute, principled yet humble, deeply patriotic and fiercely loyal to Nigeria.

“Through the years, we shared trenches and trials, dreams and disappointments, victories and moments of reflection. Our bond was forged not only by military training, but by a shared commitment to the ideals of service, discipline, and love for country,” IBB said.

He, however, expressed his condolences “To his beloved wife Aisha, his children, grandchildren, and the nation he loved and served,” while praying Allah in His infinite mercy to, forgive deceased shortcomings, accept his deeds, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.



Jonathan: He Served with Character, Patriotism

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has described Buhari as a courageous leader, who served the nation with character and sense of patriotism.

The former President, noted that the late Buhari was deeply admired across the strata of society because of his honesty and discipline.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sense of national loss that I received the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari who died at the age of 82.

“President Buhari was a notable leader, patriot, and elder statesman who served our beloved nation as both a military Head of State and President, to the best of his abilities.



“He will be remembered as a courageous leader, a disciplined officer, and a committed public servant who made considerable contributions towards the peace and progress of our dear nation.

“The late President was deeply admired across the strata of society for his decency, integrity and exemplary life of service. As a leader, he was selfless in his commitment to his duty and served the country with character and a deep sense of patriotism.

“In his passing Nigeria has lost one of its foremost leaders, and I have lost a respected colleague and elder. His legacy will continue to endure in the hearts of all who value sacrifice, integrity, perseverance and devotion to national ethos.

“On behalf of my family and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the good people of Katsina State and all Nigerians who mourn this great loss. May Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Jannatul Firdaus,” the former president said.



Atiku: His Life Was Defined by Stoic Discipline

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has described as man whose life was defined by unflinching patriotism, stoic discipline.

In a statement he signed, Atiku said, ”I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a man whose life was defined by unflinching patriotism, stoic discipline, and a lifelong commitment to the sovereignty and unity of our great nation.

”President Buhari was not just a former Head of State, he was a symbol of Nigeria’s resilience. From the battlefield to the corridors of power, he served with the kind of austere conviction and firm belief in duty that marked him as a soldier of principle and a leader of formidable will.



”His death is not just a loss to his immediate family and the people of Daura, it is a profound national tragedy. Nigeria has lost a statesman who bore the burdens of leadership in both turbulent and triumphant times and whose legacy will be remembered for generations to come.

”To his beloved family, I offer my deepest condolences. I pray for strength and comfort in this time of grief. To the people of Katsina State and the entire nation, I mourn with you. May we all take solace in the knowledge that he gave his life to the service of Nigeria and never wavered in his belief in her promise.

”May Allah, the Most Merciful, forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus,” Atiku said.



Mark: His Legacy of Selfless Service Unparalleled

The National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC) Senator David Mark, has lamented the death of Buhari, saying his legacy of selfless service was unparalleled.

Mark stated that Buhari passed away at a critical time when his fatherly advice was most needed to navigate through the murky water of the nation’s leadership.

“Nigeria has lost a hero, an uncommon patriot and a selfless leader, who gave his all for the good of our nation.”

He stated that “the greatest sacrifice which would be difficult to fault was his love for this country, particularly, her unity.

“It is sad that President Buhari transited to the great beyond at this time but we are consoled that his legacy of keeping the nation united will endure.”

Obi: He Comported Himself in Dignified Manner

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi, has described Buhari as a leader who has always comported himself in a dignified manner.

In a statement, Obi said, ”I have just received the very sad news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London. His death provides a solemn moment, not just for his family and close associates, but for our nation as a whole.

”President Buhari has always comported himself in a dignified manner as a leader. To his wife, children, extended family, and to all Nigerians I extend my deepest condolences.

”May Almighty Allah, Most Gracious and Most Merciful, forgive President Buhari’s shortcomings, reward his efforts in service to the nation, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus,” Obi stated.



Abbas: He’s One of Nigeria’s Most Patriotic Citizens That Ever Lived

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has described Buhari as one of the most patriotic Nigerians to have ever lived.

In his condolence message, Abbas said Buhari used most of his lifetime to serve the country.

Abbas, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, described Buhari as an officer and statesman who made a name for himself as ‘incorruptible’ and lived a life defined by simplicity and a remarkable absence of materialism, virtues that earned him widespread respect and trust across the country.

He added that Buhari was one of the only two Nigerians to have been military head of state and democratically elected president under civilian rule after former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing it as a rare privilege to serve the country.



Abbas recalled Buhari’s cult followership, especially in the North as a politician, which he attributed to the former president’s disciplinary and upright personality.

The Speaker also recalled how Buhari’s alliance with his successor, President Bola Tinubu and others to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a formidable force that sacked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from power in 2015 after 16 years in government.

Abbas said it was painful that Buhari, who chose to have his deserved rest after eight years as president, has now gone to have eternal rest.

Barau: He’s Tireless Promoter of Peace, Unity

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has hailed the late leader as a tireless promoter of peace and unity in Nigeria.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, he he further described Buhari as a man of discipline, resilience, and patriotism whose leadership, both as a military ruler from 1983 to 1985 and as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, was marked by a clear vision for the nation’s unity and progress.

The statement read: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. I mourn the passing of the former President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.”

The Deputy Senate President acknowledged Buhari’s commitment to Nigeria’s security and development, emphasising that history would remember him for his efforts to reshape the country’s trajectory.

Praying for Allah’s forgiveness and mercy on the late former president, Senator Jibrin extended heartfelt condolences to Buhari’s wife, Her Excellency Aisha Buhari, their children, and the entire family.

He implored God to grant them the strength to bear their loss.

Fashola: He Didn’t Just Talk, He Lived His Values, It Was Privilege to Serve Under Him

Former Minister of Works and Housing under Buhari, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, said the deceased leader didn’t just talk about certain values he prescribed, he truly lived them.

Noting that it was a privilege to serve in his cabinet, Fashola said, “With a deeply heavy heart and profound sense of personal loss, I join millions of Nigerians and friends around the world to mourn the passing of our former President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, his children, and his entire extended family. I also condole with the government and people of Katsina State, especially the Daura Emirate, where President Buhari’s journey in life began — a town whose name has become inextricably linked with his legacy.”

Talking about him, he said, “President Buhari’s record of service to Nigeria is almost unparalleled. From the battlefield to the ballot box, he stood as a sentinel of duty.

“As a military officer, Head of State, and twice-elected President, he offered over five decades of his life to the service of our nation in times of strife and in peaceful times — guided always by a belief in discipline, integrity, and nationhood.



“What often went unnoticed in public commentary was his unwavering commitment to the core values that bind any serious society: order, punctuality, and accountability. He did not just talk about these values; he lived them.

“He was perhaps the most punctual public servant I ever encountered — never late to cabinet meetings, always respecting the time of others. It may seem a small thing, but in governance, it is everything. It sets a tone.

“He had a deep yearning for a society governed by rules, not by impulse. This found early expression in his War Against Indiscipline, a campaign often misread as rigid but rooted in a desire to rebuild a citizenry of order, courtesy, and civic responsibility.



“I feel privileged to have served in his cabinet — first in the consolidated Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, and later in the restructured Ministry of Works and Housing.

“President Buhari was not a man to micromanage; instead, he gave you the space and the trust to deliver. With that trust, however, came the highest expectations of discipline, results, and honesty.

“He had a quiet strength. Yet, within and outside the cabinet, I witnessed his compassion — his deep concern for the poor, the pensioner, the soldier in the trenches, the Almajiri child, and the underserved in every part of this country.



“Under his leadership, the nation confronted formidable challenges: insurgency, economic volatility, a global pandemic, and deep political tension. Yet he remained consistent — never ruled by noise or poll ratings, only by the burden of responsibility and his belief in posterity’s judgment.

“His death marks the end of a defining chapter in Nigeria’s journey — one marked by sacrifice, moral authority, and patriotic resolve. But even in death, President Muhammadu Buhari leaves behind a living legacy: one of service above self, of discipline without drama, of truth without theatrics.”

NGF: His Death is Significant Depletion in Rank of Africa’s All-Time Great Men

Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has expressed sadness over the death of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement in Ilorin, he stated that, “This death is a significant depletion in the rank of Africa’s all-time great men. Muhammadu Buhari was not just a former President or military leader; he was a national political leader with profound moral courage, character, and amazing sense of duty. He would be remembered for his humility, strategic patience, and modest lifestyle.



“We send our deepest condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the painful loss of his dear friend, compatriot, immediate predecessor, and fellow party man.

“Our thoughts are also with Her Excellency, former First Lady Mrs Aishah Buhari, and the rest of the family at this difficult moment.

“Similarly, we commiserate with His Excellency Governor Dikko Umar Radda and the good people of Katsina State on this very sad development.

“We ask Allaah, who gives and takes life, to ease the account of his servant, Muhammadu Buhari, widen and lighten up his grave, admit him to al-jannah Firdaus, and bless the family and the nation with the patience to go through this phase.”

Sanwo-Olu: It’s Colossal Loss to Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described Buhari’s death as a colossal loss to Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Buhari was a transparent, courageous and honest leader.

He described the late former President as a man that truly loved Nigeria and contributed his quota towards her development.

The governor commiserated with the immediate family of the late President Buhari and President Bola Tinubu over the death of his predecessor.

He also sympathised with leaders and members of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), over the demise of one of the respected founders and leaders of the party.

“He was a courageous, disciplined, respected and passionate leader. His commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria is worthy of emulation because he provided honest and transparent leadership in the country.

“Former President Buhari demonstrated unparalleled leadership skills, patriotism, and courage in steering the ship of Nigeria. He was a respected leader who served Nigeria passionately in different capacities and leaving with unblemished records.”

Makinde: He Made His Mark Serving Nigeria

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has said former President Muhammadu Buhari made his mark serving Nigeria.

He, however, commiserated with President Bola Tinubu, the wife of the former president, Hajia Aisha Buhari and his entire family, praying to God to grant repose to his soul.

Makinde described Buhari’s death as unexpected, noting, however, that the former president made his mark in serving the country.

He prayed that God gives his family the fortitude to bear the loss, while also granting the former Military Head of State Aljanah Firdaus.

Northern Govs: He Was Our Mentor and Moral Compass

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), has received with deep shock and immense sorrow the news of the demise of Muhammadu Buhari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a message he personally signed, described the passing of the former Nigerian leader as a moment of great national mourning and an immense loss, not only to the North but to the entire nation.

According to a Press release issued by Director-General, Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, “President Muhammadu Buhari was an iconic figure whose life embodied discipline, integrity and an steadfast commitment to the service of Nigeria.



“From his days as a young military officer to his tenure as military Head of State and later as a democratically elected President, Buhari distinguished himself as a leader of conviction and purpose. His legacy is one of sacrifice, selflessness, and steadfast commitment to the unity, security and progress of our dear country.

“To us in the Northern Governors’ Forum, President Buhari was not just a national icon, but also a mentor and moral compass who stood firm on the principles of accountability, transparency and good governance. He mentored with humility, governed with courage and lived a life marked by simplicity and patriotism.”

Governor Inuwa Yahaya said Buhari’s death has left a huge vacuum that will be deeply felt across every sector of our national life.

Mohammed: His Life Was Marked By Unwavering Service and Patriotic Devotion

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has mourned the demise of Buhari, saying his life was marked by unwavering service and patriotic devotion.

According to a release issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, “The news of the former President’s passing has plunged the nation into mourning, as we come to terms with the loss of a towering figure whose life was marked by unwavering service, patriotic devotion, and a resolute commitment to the unity, security, and advancement of our great country, Nigeria

“President Muhammadu Buhari was a statesman of uncommon integrity, discipline, and simplicity. His military and political career spanned decades of selfless sacrifice, including his service as Military Head of State from 1983 to 1985, and later as Nigeria’s democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.

“His legacy is indelible, characterized by a strong anti-corruption stance, infrastructural renewal, agricultural revolution, and efforts to reposition Nigeria’s economy for growth and self-sufficiency.”

Mohammed recalled with reverence his personal and professional interactions with the late President Buhari, describing him as “a patriotic elder statesman, firm in his convictions, calm in demeanor, yet unwavering in his commitment to national unity and good governance.”

Abiodun: Buhari’s Demise Shocking, Devastating

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed profound shock at the demise of former President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that news of the transition of the former military and civilian leader left him devastated.

Abiodun, in a statement in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said even though death was a bill that all mortals must pay, the death of the former president came as a rude shock.

He described Buhari as a gallant soldier and patriot whose commitment to the Nigerian cause shone through while he held sway as military Head of State, and later as democratically elected president.

He added that his civilian presidency was enabled by his record as a scrupulously honest, no-nonsense General, who believed that no national progress could be achieved without discipline and accountability.

“Former President Muhammadu Buhari dead? It is hard to process this news at the moment. We had expected, like he did in the past, that he would pull through at this time, but we take profound comfort in the fact that he left great imprints on the sands of time.



“Both as military Head of State and as civilian president, Buhari made accountability his watchword. Although his time as military Head of State had the usual elements of leadership style that is not acceptable in a democracy, it is significant that Buhari was able to reinvent himself and govern Nigeria for two terms as elected president, recording monumental achievements in infrastructure, from road to rail.

“As a person, he was straightforward, affable, witty, and of a humble disposition. Even his severest critics will readily admit that he did not seek public office for personal gratification.

“President Buhari was particularly fond of Ogun State, where he began his life as a young officer, and was excited to inaugurate and celebrate the achievements of our administration.”

Zulum: Vacuum Created’ll Be Difficult to Fill

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has said Buhari’s demise at this critical time of Nigeria’s democratic journey was colossal as the vacuum created was going to be difficult to fill.

Zulum, in a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, however, said death was inevitable to mankind.

“It is with profound sadness that I learned of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari while receiving treatment at a London Clinic today (Sunday, July 13, 2025).

“On behalf of myself, government and the good people of Borno State, I wish to send our heartfelt condolences to the family of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and our deep sympathies are with the people and government of Nigeria, Katsina State and Daura Emirate in particular.

“The late former President was an iconic figure whose life embodied discipline, integrity, humility and a steadfast commitment to the service of Nigeria.”

Bago: He’s Etched His Name in Nigeria’s History

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, Buhari has etched his name in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

Bago observed that former President Buhari was a very disciplined personality lived a life of service to humanity, and dedication to nation-building.

“The deceased is an icon of integrity and patriotism from when he was a military officer to when he became the Head of State in 1983 and was democratically elected as President in 2015 and 2019” Bago said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim.

Bago recalled that the deceased had remained steadfast in fighting corruption and making Nigeria better throughout his administration, especially through the numerous initiatives introduced by his government.

He credited the former president with the expansion of rail lines, construction, and rehabilitation of major roads, establishment of the Social Investment Programmes (SIP), and agricultural and security reforms.

Kogi: His Death Monumental Loss to Africa

The Kogi State Government has described as a monumental loss, not only to Nigeria but the African continent, the passing of Buhari.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the government said, “This is a monumental loss not only to Nigeria, but to the African continent, and indeed the world.

“President Buhari was a leader of quiet strength, deep convictions, and a patriotic heart wholly committed to the unity, progress, and stability of Nigeria.”

Governor Usman Ododo, the statement, added, described the news as “a moment of national grief and a reminder of the enduring legacy of discipline, integrity and sacrifice that President Buhari stood for.

“President Buhari was a man who came at different times in our national history to steer the ship of state with a deep sense of responsibility. He was not a man of many words, but one whose actions consistently reflected his belief in a better, safer, and more self-reliant Nigeria.”

He said Kogi State would remember him for his commitment to critical infrastructure, national security, and his consistent stand against corruption, adding that, his efforts laid a solid foundation upon which successive administrations, including ours in Kogi, continue to build.

Aiyedatiwa: Buhari Was Audacious

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has described Buhari, as an audacious patriot, who lived a fulfilled life.

In a statement personally signed, Aiyedatiwa commended Buhari’s audacious leadership style, prudence, contentment, strong will, and compassion.

He also highlighted Buhari’s commitment to integrity, noting that the late former president was a man who couldn’t hide his feelings and was known for his jovial nature.

“Former President Buhari was a man who valued his integrity and couldn’t hide his feelings. He was jocular and could make anyone smile even in difficult situations,” he said, recalling a meeting he had with Buhari in Kaduna three months prior.

Otu: Nigeria Has Lost Towering Symbol of Discipline

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu, has described the passing of Buhari as a monumental national loss and the end of an era defined by uncommon discipline, personal sacrifice, and unwavering devotion to the ideals of nationhood.

In a message by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Linus Obogo, Otu said the late Buhari lived a life “etched into the soul of our country,” noting that his stoic presence and austere leadership style left an indelible mark on the conscience of the nation.

“His life was a luminous tapestry of sacrifice, honour, and a quiet, enduring patriotism. Nigeria grieves, yet stands in solemn salute to a leader who bore the burdens of our collective dream with dignity,” the Governor said.

Otu further remarked that President Buhari’s demise marked “the twilight of an era,” and a moment of solemn reflection for a nation once again reminded of the fragility of time and the eternal weight of legacy.

“Though his voice is now silenced, the echoes of his service—his steadfastness, his Spartan simplicity, his unshakeable belief in the unity of Nigeria—shall resonate through generations unborn,” he added.

Yusuf: Buhari Was a Symbol of Patriotism

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has has described former President Muhammadu Buhari, as a towering figure whose life embodied discipline, integrity, and unwavering love for Nigeria.

In a condolence message, Yusuf said Buhari dedicated himself to the unity, stability, and progress of the nation.

“President Muhammadu Buhari devoted his entire life to serving our dear country with courage and sincerity. His steadfastness, simplicity, and commitment to the welfare of ordinary Nigerians will continue to inspire generations,” he said.

Alia: Buhari Was Resolute and Committed to National Development

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has said Buhari as a leader was resolute and committed to national development above earthly possessions.

The governor, in his message of condolence added that Buhari left behind a legacy that was deeply rooted in integrity.

He noted further that Buhari left indelible marks on the nation’s history, and that he served Nigeria with unwavering courage and conviction, consistently prioritising the nation’s interests and the well-being of its people.

Oyebanji: We Lost a Great Leader

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed condolences on the passing of Buhari, saying the nation has lost a great leader.

“We have lost a great leader. This is indeed a monumental loss to Nigeria in particular and Africa as a whole” declared Oyebanji in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti.

According to Oyebanji, the late Buhari did not only serve the country meritoriously right from his youthful days as a military officer, he lived an exemplary life of selfless service to the nation and led the nation at two different periods – as a military head of state and two terms President and Commander-in-Chief, where he put in his very best.

He described the former President as a patriot, a man of integrity and a statesman, who earned his place in history as an anti-corruption champion, and through his sheer commitment to the oneness of the country as well as his dogged pursuit of her socio-economic development.

The late President Buhari, according to Governor Oyebanji, had, at different period in his life, made some sacrifices towards the greatness of the country. This, he said had etched his name in gold.

Adeleke: He Gave His All for Nation’s Devt

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has described Buhari as a patriot who contributed immensely and gave his all toward national development.

Adeleke extends his heartfelt condolences to President Tinubu, saying Nigeria has lost a distinguished leader who gave his all for the country’s progress.

He also commiserated with former First Lady, Mrs Aishat Buhari, his children and immediate family who lost more than just a father and confidant, but an embodiment of integrity who brought so much difference to governance in Nigeria.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London, the United Kingdom. His contributions to national development will remain ever green in the minds of all Nigerians.

“Throughout his lifetime, President Buhari was a watchword for integrity, inspiring honesty and selfless services in public service. Nigeria has lost one of its finest and I join in mourning a leader whose contributions to nation building is unquantifiable.”

Oborevwori: Nigeria Has Lost a Patriotic Leader

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has described Buhari’s death as a monumental loss to his family, the Nigerian Army, and the nation at large, saying Nigeria has lost a patriotic leader.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Oborevwori said the former President lived a life of service, discipline, and unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

He noted that from his days as a young officer in the Nigerian Army to his leadership as military Head of State and later as a democratically elected President, Buhari embodied patriotism, integrity, and courage in the pursuit of national goals.

“President Buhari was a man of deep convictions, who believed in the greatness of Nigeria and worked hard, within his understanding and capacity, to promote security, economic stability, and national cohesion.

“His death is a painful loss not just to his immediate family and the military institution he served so proudly, but to the entire nation that benefitted from his decades of sacrifice.”

Niyi Adebayo: Buhari Loved Nigeria Dearly, He Did His Best to Make the Country Great

A cabinet member in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, has said “the passing away of President Muhammadu Buhari was a great loss to the nation.”

Adebayo, who served as a minister four years in second term of Buhari’s administration, said the late president loved Nigeria dearly and did his best to make the nation great.

“He gave me the opportunity to serve in his cabinet and I saw firsthand the dedication he had for the country. May his soul rest in perfect peace and may God grant his wife, his children and the entire family the strength to bear this great loss,” Adebayo said.

Tambuwal: He was Symbol of Steadfastness

Former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Bello Tambuwal, has described Buhari as a symbol of steadfastness.

In a statement, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, said, ”It is with profound sadness that I received the news of the passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His death marks the end of an era in our national life.

”President Buhari was a symbol of steadfastness — a man whose journey through Nigeria’s military and democratic landscapes earned him both reverence and responsibility. His commitment to the unity, security, and sovereignty of Nigeria remained unshaken throughout his decades of public service.

”As Governor of Sokoto State during his presidency, I had the opportunity to work closely with him on matters of national importance. While we belonged to different political platforms at various points, our interactions were marked by mutual respect and a shared desire for Nigeria’s progress and stability. President Buhari was deeply committed to the nation and remained consistent in his principles — even when those principles were unpopular.



”To his family, particularly the former First Lady, Dr Aisha Buhari, and his children, I extend my heartfelt condolences. May Almighty Allah comfort you and grant you strength and patience during this difficult time.

”To His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, I offer my sympathy and support as you lead the country in mourning a former President — a man whose leadership helped shape Nigeria’s modern history.

”To His Excellency, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, and the government of Katsina State, I extend my deepest condolences. President Buhari was not just a son of the soil but a towering figure whose legacy brought pride to Katsina and the entire North. May the people of Katsina find strength in his memory.

”To the people of Nigeria, and especially the people of Katsina State, we mourn with you. May this moment inspire a renewed reflection on the virtues of sacrifice, patriotism, and nation-building, which President Buhari embodied.

Ndume: I’ve Lost a Father, Nigeria Has Lost a Rare Patriot

Former Senate Leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has described Buhari as “a father figure, mentor, and personal pillar.”

In a condolence message, the Borno South Senator expressed profound grief, stating that Buhari’s passing was not only a national tragedy but a deeply personal loss.

Ndume said, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. This evening, I received with profound shock the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari. I have lost not just a leader, but a father. Nigeria has lost a rare patriot.”

Ndume praised Buhari’s integrity, simplicity, and unwavering dedication to national service, noting that their relationship went far beyond politics.

He said Buhari believed in his potential and offered mentorship and encouragement at critical moments in his journey.

Wamakko: Nigeria Has Lost a Selfless Leader

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has expressed shock and sadness over the passing of Buhari, saying Nigeria has lost a selfless leader.

In a condolence message, Wamakko described President Buhari as an iconic and selfless leader, an incorruptible patriot, a disciplined statesman, and a symbol of integrity who dedicated his life to serving Nigeria with honor, courage, and unwavering commitment.

“President Buhari stood tall as a beacon of hope, discipline, and forthrightness in national leadership. His unwavering resolve to tackle corruption, his passion for infrastructural rebirth, his investment in agricultural revival, and his strides in security sector reforms will remain etched in the annals of our history,” he said.

Wamakko praised Buhari’s remarkable leadership qualities, from his early days as a young military officer to his emergence as Nigeria’s democratically elected President.

Sani: He Was a Man of Spartan Simplicity, Deep Faith

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has described Buhari as a patriot and a towering figure who was committed to the service of Nigeria in his life time.

In a statement titled: “Farewell to a patriot and people’s president”, Sani said he received news of the of the passing of “one of Nigeria’s most revered sons” with a heavy heart.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, a towering figure in our national life: he was a soldier, statesman, reformer, and, above all, a beloved leader of the people,” the governor said.

According to Sani, “President Buhari lived with quiet dignity and unwavering commitment to the service of Nigeria. From his early days in the military to his presidency, he embodied discipline, integrity, and uncommon patriotism.

“His courage in confronting corruption and insisting on accountability in public life inspired millions. A man of Spartan simplicity and deep faith, he remained grounded in the values of justice and fairness, always aligning himself with the hopes and struggles of the ordinary Nigerian, the talakawa, whom he championed with conviction.”

Sani, noted that though a military general, Buhari chose the difficult path of democratic reinvention.

“He believed deeply in the rule of law, due process, and the supremacy of the people’s will. He taught us that strength is not only measured in force, but in restraint; not only in command, but in character.”

Ooni: A Statesman’s Journey Ends, But His Legacy Endures

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has described the death of Buhari as the end of a remarkable chapter in Nigeria’s national history.

Ooni believed that, while death was a divine passage that no man could escape, kings and leaders of great legacy were not mourned, but celebrated for their footprints in the sands of time and remain so long after they have transitioned to the ancestral realm.

He extolled Buhari as a resilient leader, a disciplined soldier, and an unrepentant patriot, whose life symbolised selfless service, firm belief in the unity of Nigeria, and a lifelong commitment to national development.

“From the battlefield as a gallant military officer to the highest office in the land as Commander-in-Chief, President Buhari was a man who gave his all to the cause of the Nigerian nation,” he said.

Referring to a recent meeting with the former President, the Ooni stated that, “He was in a very high spirit, strong and jovial as usual as he attended to him with maximum courtesy. It is really shocking to realise that he is no more but I think that in itself is a lesson to everyone here on earth.

“As a true son of the North an esteemed elder statesman of the Nigerian federation a pan-African per excellence, Muhammadu Buhari stood for integrity, frugality, and unwavering devotion to the ideals of a better Nigeria. His place in our national consciousness remains etched in gold, and history will be kind to his memory,” Ooni remarked.

ACF, Arewa Think Thank Mourn

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has expressed sadness over Buhari’s demise.

In a statement in Kaduna, spokesperson of the forum, Tukur Mohammed-Baba, stated: “It is with great sadness that the ACF received news of the death of General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), the immediate past president.

“Buhari led a life full of momentous activities, not surprising for a personality who had twice served as chief Executive of Nigeria, first as Military Head of State (1983 – 1985), then as twice democratically elected President (2015 – 2023)…”

The forum noted that Buhari was a recurring decimal in policy and governance circles in Nigeria for nearly the past 60 years.

“Perhaps as should be expected, late General Buhari’s services to Nigeria could not have failed to elicit mixed reactions and evaluations, from friends and foes alike.

“Those different times he had served incorporated momentous and often controversial episodes in checkered Nigeria’s history.



“It is to be expected that some of the controversies and other memories as his legacies will linger and be subjected to analyses.

“However, there is no Nigerian alive today that enjoyed the love and loyalty of the Nigerian downtrodden, especially in the North like the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also reacting in an interview, the Convener of Arewa Think Tank (ATT), Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu said, “The death of Former President Muhammadu Buhari is Shattering, Devastating and Shocking.

“We pray that Almighty Allah Grant him Jannatu Firdausi, it’s also a lesson for our present crops of leaders that a day like this await all of us and that they should lead with the fear of God.”

APC: Nigeria Has Lost an Enigmatic Leader, Iconic Elder-Statesman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Nigeria has lost an enigmatic leader, iconic elder-statesman.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka in a statement described Buhari as an exemplary patriot whose life of devoted resolve, resilience, discipline and integrity would remain evergreen in the hearts and minds of this and future generations of Nigerians.

Morka added that until his passing, Buhari led a simple but exceptional life of service to our dear nation.

He stressed that from his tenure as Chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) to his service as a military Head of State, and a two-term President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he has left behind a solid and awe-inspiring legacy of leadership and service.

“Against the backdrop of his record of military service, the departed former President was an unlikely democrat but is one of the most influential contributors to the strengthening and consolidation of our democracy.

“Aside his stint with the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), he led the emergence of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which later merged with other political parties to birth the APC in 2013.

“The late President Buhari made history when he became the first presidential contender to defeat an incumbent President in 2015 on the platform of APC.”

PDP: Buhari Was a Courageous Leader and Highly Disciplined Military Officer

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Buhari was a courageous leader and highly disciplined military officer who dedicated his life towards the service of the nation.

The PDP, in a statement by the national Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said, ”The departed former President will be remembered by Nigerians for his roles and policies in government as Governor of Borno State, Federal Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Chairman of the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), Military Head of State and later as democratically elected President.”

The PDP commiserated with late President Buhari’s widow, Hajia Aisha Buhari and the entire Buhari family; the Federal Government, the Nigeria Army, the government and people of Katsina State and the Daura Emirate for this national loss and prays to the Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal repose.

CPPE: Buhari was Skeptical of Neo-Liberal Economic Policy

The Founder/Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has described late President Buhari as a man who was skeptical about neo-liberal economic policy but passionate about ensuring the country’s food security.

Yusuf said: “He was passionate and committed to ensuring food security and self reliance in food production. He propagated the mantra that ‘we must grow what we eat and eat what we grow.’

Yusuf , however, added that Buhari “was very skeptical of neo- liberal economic policies, which considerably limited the role of the market in the economy.

“Many economists, private sector players and multilateral institutions had reservations about his ideological disposition of a state led economy.

“His economic management philosophy resulted in an unprecedented growth in the rent economy in country. However, there was no doubt that he meant well for the economy and the citizens, especially the poor.”

Southern Govs: It’s a Significant Loss

The Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) has described the death of Buhari as a great and significant loss to the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on behalf of the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Dapo Abiodun, by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade.

The statement read: “The Southern Governors’ Forum extends its heartfelt condolences to the nation following the unfortunate passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari. The loss of the former president marks a profound moment of reflection for all Nigerians.

“Former President Buhari, who served as the nation’s leader twice, dedicated his life to public service and the advancement of Nigeria’s interests. His tenure was characterized by his unwavering commitment to national development, security, and unity.



“He endeavoured to navigate the complexities of governance, seeking to enhance the living standards of citizens while addressing the multifaceted challenges facing the country. His vision for a prosperous Nigeria has left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of many.

“The Southern Governors’ Forum recognizes Buhari’s significant contributions to the political landscape, particularly his efforts in promoting democracy and stability.

“He was a leader who understood the intricacies of Nigeria’s diverse society and sought to foster a sense of belonging among all citizens. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of leaders.

“In this time of mourning, the Southern Governors’ Forum calls upon all Nigerians to honour the legacies of the late president by continuing to strive for the ideals he championed—unity, development, and peace.

“It is imperative that we come together as a nation to reflect on his life and the lessons imparted. His commitment to service and leadership serves as a guiding light for current and future leaders.”

Mbah: It’s Colossal Loss to Nigeria, Hails the Deceased’s Forthrightness, Patriotism

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed deep grief over the passing of Buhari, describing it as a colossal loss to the entire nation.

Mbah, in a condolence message personally signed, described Buhari as one of the most patriotic and honest Nigerian leaders to have ever led the country.

“President Buhari made his entrance into Nigerian governance space in 1984 and 2015. On both occasions, his pedigrees of truthfulness, integrity and patriotism stood out. He demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the ideals of nationhood.



“He was an embodiment of service and dedication to the fatherland. His life was a lesson to upcoming leaders that leadership is about the downtrodden and the vast number of people who needed development.

“His public service career was glittering and outstanding. His simplicity and forthrightness were virtues that endeared him to millions across Nigeria, and even beyond.

“Although he leaves behind a void that will be difficult to fill, there is much comfort in the fact that his life was an inspiration, and his vast legacies are engraved in the sands of time.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Enugu State, I mourn the passing of this astute General, a committed patriot and a leader whose engaging persona was circumscribed round Nigeria and its people.

“I offer my sincerest condolences to his immediate family, the Government and people of Katsina State, the Federal Government and the entire people of Nigeria,” he stated.

Bakare: His Integrity and Discipline Gave Hope to Millions of Nigerians

The Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, in a tribute to Buhari, described him as “a dear elder statesman and compatriot.”

Bakare, who was a presidential running mate with Buhari in 2011 under the platform of Congress of Progressive Change, said it was with deep sadness and solemn reflection, yet with much gratitude to God for an extremely impactful life, that he received the news of the passing of a dear elder statesman and compatriot, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This was a man whose destiny first intersected with mine in 1985, when his policy interventions paved the way for a young lawyer at the crossroads. This was a man whose integrity and discipline gave hope to millions of Nigerians across the length and breadth of our nation.



“This was a man with a dream of a New Nigeria—a dream he lived for; a dream he worked tirelessly towards from his youth; a dream he pursued persistently despite the challenges he encountered; a dream I had the privilege of teaming up with him in his tireless quest to fulfill; a dream that brought tears to his eyes; a dream, the heart of which he shared with me in intimate conversations—a dream that revealed the soul of a man whose lifelong desire was to make life better for the ordinary Nigerian.

“A colossus has departed our land—one for whom there can hardly be a replacement; one of whom only a few of his breed have straddled this land; one whose kind would be a tall order to find again.

“May history remember you well, my friend and compatriot. And may the New Nigeria you tried so hard to bequeath emerge, even after you have departed.”

Bakare also expressed “deep condolences to his beloved wife, former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and to his children and grandchildren. May God, the husband of the widow and the father of the fatherless, fill the void. And to our dear nation, Nigeria, may God be our strength and comfort in this solemn season.”

Tuggar: Buhari Was Statesman of Uncommon Integrity

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has described Buhari as a statesman of uncommon integrity, and a towering figure in our nation’s history.

The Minister gave this description in an official condolence message on Sunday.

The message read: “It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of national loss that I mourn the passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR — former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a statesman of uncommon integrity, and a towering figure in our nation’s history.

“President Buhari served Nigeria with unwavering dedication, both in uniform and in civilian leadership. His legacy is marked by a lifelong commitment to discipline, national unity, and the fight against corruption. His calm resolve in moments of turbulence and his steadfast belief in the promise of Nigeria will continue to inspire generations.

“At home and abroad, he was a symbol of Nigeria’s strength and dignity — a leader who carried the burdens of state with humility and a deep sense of duty.



“When President Muhammadu Buhari spoke at his inauguration in 2015, he said: ‘I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody.’ He was sending a signal not just to Nigerians, but also to the region, to Africa and the world. He was not for sale, Nigeria was not for sale, Africa was not for sale.

“He was a soldier by training and a patriot by instinct – and a committed champion of democracy: he was instrumental in the peaceful resolution of Gambia’s electoral crisis in 2016, and an unprecedented transfer of power.



“He worked tirelessly to support regional efforts to roll back the scourge of violent extremism in the Sahel, just as in the 1980s he supported the liberation movements fighting for democracy in South Africa and Namibia.

“He was committed to the rules-based international order and worked to deepen ties between Nigeria and ECOWAS, the AU, UN and Commonwealth, and was a firm advocate of institutional reform.

“He had friends and allies in the four corners of the globe, but national interest always trumped sentiment: he bought fighter planes from the US, fertiliser from Russia and sealing the gas pipeline deal with Morocco. Nigeria has lost a dedicated patriot; Africa has lost a noble son. We salute you.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigeria’s diplomatic community, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, the Government and People of Nigeria, and all who mourn this irreparable loss.”

Touray: His Contributions Greatly Advanced Democracy, Regional Integration

President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Dr. Omar Touray has said Buhari’s invaluable contributions greatly advanced democracy and regional integration in West Africa.

A condolence message signed by Touray read: “It is with deep sorrow that the world learnt of the passing of His Excellency General Muhammadu Buhari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On behalf of all the institutions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), H.E. Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission, extends his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to the entire Nigerian people.

“ECOWAS salutes the memory of this distinguished statesman whose invaluable contributions greatly advanced democracy and regional integration in West Africa and across the African continent. May his soul rest in paradise.”

Akpabio: He’s Titan of Integrity, Service

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Buhari, saying he was a titan of integrity and service.

Akpabio described him as a towering statesman and a symbol of integrity and a true servant of the Nigerian people.

In a personally signed statement, Senate President Akpabio said, “It is with profound sadness that I received the news of the passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari.

“I am deeply pained that he departed at a time when his wise counsel is most needed by the nation.

“On behalf of my family, my constituents, the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the National Assembly at large.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife Hajia Aisha Buhari, his children, friends and political associates, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the government and people of Katsina State, and indeed all Nigerians.

“President Buhari was not just a leader; he was a statesman of exceptional integrity, a fine military officer who served Nigeria with passion and patriotism, and later emerged as a democratic icon.

“Through resilience and discipline, he became the first opposition candidate to unseat a sitting president — a historic achievement underscoring his belief in democratic ideals.”

Musa: His Life Was Defined by Discipline

Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has described Buhari as a man whose life was defined by “discipline, humility, and a fearless dedication to national service.”

According to him, “President Buhari was not just a leader, he was a symbol of moral clarity and courage. In an era where compromise too often erodes principle, he stood tall. He reminded us that leadership is not about self, but about sacrifice.

“He lived simply, thought deeply, and walked humbly in the fear of God. His legacy is one of unwavering faith, integrity, and duty to country. In Buhari, Nigeria has lost a father; Africa, a voice of reason.

“May the Almighty forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus. His life and service will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Chinese Embassy: Buhari Was Had Unwavering Dedication to Nigeria’s Unity

The Chinese Embassy has mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he was a resolute leader with unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s unity.

The Embassy in a message on X commiserated with the government and the people of Nigeria.

The message read: “The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria extends our deepest condolences to the people of Nigeria on the passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd), Former President of Nigeria.

“We mourn a resolute leader whose unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s unity and progress leaves an enduring legacy.

“His pivotal contributions to advancing China-Nigeria relations will forever remain etched in our shared history. Our thoughts are with his family and Nigerian people.”

Ngige: It’s Exit of a Titan and Patriot

Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has expressed shock and sadness over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as the exit of a titan and a patriot.

“I have been shell shocked and very sad since the last hour that I received the news of the death of our former Boss and my friend President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Shocked and sad, not because we should all not die, so to go the way of all mortals as designed by God Almighty our maker but because the last information on him was that of a patient, on his way to full recovery from an ailment that initially sent him into the Intensive Care Unit.



“A very hardworking and disciplined and regimented individual. He played politics with morals and who allowed his staff officers and political appointees,the latitude to do their job without undue interference and goading. President General Buhari has played his role on this planet earth and his maker has called him home.

“As an austere, transparent, twice head of Government in Nigeria, patriotically selfless we can only pray to God Almighty to forgive his transgressions and grant him eternal rest, comfort the family and all who had worked with him during his public service journey.”

CDS, Minister of Police Affairs Mourn

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, have joined millions of sympathisers across the globe to mourn the passing of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Defence Chief, in a condolence message on behalf of the Nigerian Military, extended his heartfelt condolences to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari’s family, and the nation at large over the loss of a revered elder statesman, a patriot, and a gallant senior officer.

A statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said the CDS described the late President Buhari as an exemplary leader whose life was defined by discipline, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

He noted that Buhari’s contributions to national development, both in the military and democratic leadership, have left an enduring legacy in Nigeria’s history.

The CDS also noted that the late President has written his name in gold as an incorruptible leader and vanguard of prudence.



The Defence Chief said, “President Buhari was a symbol of dedication to national service. He fought tirelessly for the unity and indivisibility of our great country. His leadership, courage, and principles will continue to inspire generations of citizens.”

In his letter of condolence to the family of Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, said that the demise of Buhari, a true and dedicated leader deeply saddens the nation.

Noting that his foresight in prioritising national security led to the re-establishment of the Ministry of Police Affairs as a dedicated entity to address the needs of the Police Ecosystem, the Minister said he also approved vital funding for fuel supplies for police operational vehicles across the country, demonstrating his commitment to enhancing our security infrastructure.



Adding that it was a profound loss for Nigeria, the Minister stated that Buhari’s commitment to public service and his unwavering dedication to the security sector would always be remembered and cherished.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of a distinguished statesman who served with honour and integrity. May his spirit of leadership continue to inspire generations to come.

“During this difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all Nigerians. His remarkable contributions to our nation will never be forgotten,” he said.

Bio: Buhari was Formidable Statesman Dedicated to Service of His Nation

Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and President of Sierra Leone, President Julius Maada Bio, has said Buhari was a formidable statesman whose dedication to the service of his nation would remain a testament to his legacy.

A statement by Sierra Leone State House, Freetown read: “It is with profound grief that His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio mourns the passing of his dear friend and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, who departed this life on Sunday, 13th July 2025.



“In his capacity as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Julius Maada Bio extends heartfelt condolences to the Government and People of Nigeria, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and most especially to the bereaved family of the late President Buhari.

“The late President Buhari was a formidable statesman whose dedication to the service of his nation will remain a testament to his legacy.



“As Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority, President Bio recognizes with admiration the leadership demonstrated by the late President Buhari during his tenure as Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. His courageous commitment to the advancement of regional peace stability, and economic integration was a hallmark of his stewardship.

“During this time of great sorrow, Sierra Leone stands in solidarity with the people of Nigeria. We join all West Africans and the global community in mourning the loss of a true patriot.”