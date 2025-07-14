2027: UNN Pro-Chancellor Urges S’West Governors to Organise Endorsement Rally for Tinubu

Bennett Oghifo

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN, and an APC leader in Ekiti State, Engr. Kayode Ojo, has called on South-West governors to immediately organise a joint rally for the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu as the sole APC presidential candidate for 2027 general election.

Ojo, in a statement yesterday said the South-West endorsement rally was long overdue considering the good performance and wide acceptance of President Tinubu across the country.

The Ekiti politician said it had become a necessity for all progressive-minded people across the South-West geo-political zone of the country to embrace and support President Tinubu not by mere occasional statements alone but with a massive endorsement rally in order to demonstrate to the whole world that the support base of the President is intact.

Ojo said: “All the Governors in the region irrespective of political inclinations should without further delay organise a joint endorsement rally for Tinubu. It has become a necessity, a must and sine qua non for all progressive minded people across the South-West geo-political zone of the Country to embrace and support Tinubu.

“The move will not only encourage the President to intensify more action on the development of the country but will also be a sign of unity of purpose for the development of the region especially with the establishment of Southwest Development Commission under the leadership of Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi. The region will fast-track development through robust support for the President ahead of 2027 general elections.”

While commending President Tinubu on the establishment of South West Development Commission, the UNN’s Pro-Chancellor called on the people of the region, irrespective of political or religious inclinations, to see the Commission as an opportunity to bring about more development in the region, hence the need for more support and prayers for the President to succeed.

Ojo said that the Commission would further fast-track the needed development in all nooks and crannies of the region, especially in the areas of infrastructural, social amenities, health, education, agriculture and economic prosperity for all.

The UNN Pro-Chancellor also said the recent assemblage of some politicians under the banner of African Democratic Congress (ADC) would not be a threat to President Tinubu’s second term ambition.

He said Tinubu’s numerous initiatives, especially in the areas of CNG-powered vehicles, infrastructure revolution, agriculture, heath care, youth empowerment, students loan scheme, among others, to improve the well-being of Nigerian, cannot be matched by any coalition.

The UNN Pro Chancellor urged all the state governors to reciprocate Tinubu’s provision of more funds for them by making life better for their people.

Ojo said: “President Tinubu’s sacrifice and bold decision for Nigerians through the removal of fuel subsidy in order to ensure that more funds are available to all state governors in the country for the purpose of infrastructural development is a step in the right direction. Also, the release of N1 trillion infrastructural support to all states in the country apart from huge monthly allocations will boost development.

“It is unfortunate that Nigerians are blaming the President alone for the pains being experienced as a result of subsidy removal leaving the governors who are primary beneficiaries of the policy through increased monthly allocations.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu must be promoted across the country by the governors. Hence the need for development partners who share, believe and are ready to replicate federal government policies and programmes in their regions.”