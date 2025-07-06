Senator Ben Murray-Bruce’s Heartache 

The story of the development of Nigeria’s entertainment industry would be incomplete without a generous mention of Ben Murray-Bruce.

Without doubt, the former Bayelsa State-born senator can be described as being among the pathfinders that added glamour to the entertainment industry in the country.

His beauty pageant, Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, MBGN, changed the story and outlook of beauty competition and added flavour that launched Nigeria into the global map.

Also, his contribution to the development and rebranding of broadcasting media could be well described as exceptional. His Silverbird Galleria is also a one-stop arena for entertainment in the country.

In politics, he was described as a fresh breath because of his talent and outstanding achievements; a far away from the normal Nigeria’s politicians that lacked fresh ideas.

However, at the moment, the showbiz guru is not happy and having a heartache, which has also affected his integrity with a blot on his hard earned reputation.

The story started some years ago when the man of many parts approached the Union Bank to obtain a loan for business purposes. But many years of his being unable to pay back the loan has reportedly affected the capital base of the bank.

In 2016, The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) took over the assets of three companies belonging to former lawmaker, Silverbird Galleria Limited, Silverbird Promotions Limited, and Silverbird Showtime Limited after he failed to settle the loan that has shot up to the tune of N11billion.

The takeover followed the interim orders granted by Justice Cecilia Olatoregun-Ishola of the Federal High Court, Lagos, which allowed the Receiver/Manager to take possession of the said properties.

Since then, he has been running from pillar to post to wriggle himself out of the debt problems, but to no avail. However, the more he tried, the more he literally got stuck in the debt mud.

Last week, the matter got uglier as AMCON put the three gigantic building up for sale.

The ugly development became a stigma on his reputation and subsequently exposed his Achilles’ heel.

Since then, he has grown grey hair and having sleepless nights.