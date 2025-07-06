ADC COALITION AND MATTERS ARISING

The country’s political parties are largely flawed

That our political system has not fully recognised the importance of viable political parties as pillars of a lasting democracy is not in doubt. Besides, our politicians also fail to appreciate that this viability is a function of ideas. When those who lead parties are not conversant with what their platforms stand for, and how best to transform them into the common good, there is already a problem. Without that understanding and the discipline to stay the course, many of these politicians keep jumping from one party to another every election season. Coalitions of political parties not rooted in ideas and ideals will end up no more than mere gang-ups for a power grab.

Following mass resignations from their political parties last week many prominent politicians trooped to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the new ‘special purpose vehicle’ for contesting the 2027 general election. Those who have adopted the party platform include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 general elections, and Mr Peter Obi who ran on the platform of the Labour Party in 2023. There are also two former governors, Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna State) and Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers State) from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and several others. In yielding his position as ADC National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu announced the appointment of former Senate President David Mark as the interim National Chairman of the party and former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as interim National Secretary.

Already, there are many issues surrounding the membership of the ADC. Some of the politicians who have just joined still technically belong to their ‘old’ parties, since they have not formally left. There is also the argument about whether the ADC leadership has the power to yield their positions and platform to members of other parties without the consent of their members. But the main concern is in the character of opposition parties which ordinarily are expected to offer alternative ideas to the ruling party and in the process, enhance transparency and accountability in governance.

In real terms, this new political structure has no belief content and is only equal to the superficiality of their principal members. But it is also difficult to even speak of viable opposition parties when no one knows what the ruling APC stands for. The party seems to be coherent only in appearance and mostly because it is in power and has patronage to dispense. Its promoters share no ideals about how to change the fortunes of Nigerians. Yet, what the absence of credible political parties anchored on the rule of law and popular participation portends is that our democracy remains rather frail.

Beyond occasional soundbites and empty slogans, there is nothing to differentiate one political party from the other in the existing parties. That explains why members criss-cross from one to the other at will. A ruling party must offer the people good governance to remain in power. Also, the ability of the opposition to challenge the policies and programmes of the incumbent government is integral to representative democracy. By offering sound alternative views, they help to put the people in power on their toes. Unfortunately, the real losers of all these political shenanigans are the people of Nigeria.

In essence, while we lament the disarray within and between our opposition parties, what requires serious homework is the meaning, content and substance of political parties in Nigeria. We need a new democratic culture where value is placed on high standards by leaders with issue-based political parties that can articulate clear ideologies and road map for the country. In other climes, people who associate in a political party share roughly similar ideas and ideals on how to improve society. That is not the case in Nigeria where the emphasis is about grabbing power, but not necessarily to advance the public good.

It is time to change that narrative.