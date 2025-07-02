Impact of Domestic Instability on Nigeria’s Global Image

By Ugo Inyama

Nigeria, once hailed as the “Giant of Africa,” stands at a critical crossroads. Despite its vast human capital, cultural influence, and natural resources, persistent domestic instability continues to undermine its global image. Insecurity, corruption, economic volatility, and weak governance have turned internal dysfunction into international concern, eroding Nigeria’s diplomatic credibility and soft power influence.

Insecurity: A Stain on Global Perception

Nigeria’s global perception is increasingly shaped by its enduring security challenges. The Boko Haram insurgency remains active in the North-East, while banditry in the North-West, separatist unrest in the South-East, and militant activity in the South-South deepen national instability. Additionally, violent farmer-herder conflicts plague the Middle Belt.According to the Global Terrorism Index 2024, Nigeria remains among the world’s top 10 most terrorism-impacted countries (Institute for Economics & Peace, 2024). These crises have prompted frequent travel advisories from the United States, United Kingdom, and EU nations, discouraging travel and investment. Nigeria’s peacekeeping credibility in Africa has also been weakened, as its own domestic insecurity raises doubts about its capacity to lead or mediate regional peace efforts.

Corruption continues to erode Nigeria’s international standing. Ranked 145th out of 180 countries in the 2023 Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index, the country remains hampered by systemic opacity and patronage networks. While successive administrations have promised reforms, deep-rooted structural change has been elusive. This governance deficit directly impacts international engagement. Foreign aid and trade agreements are increasingly tied to transparency benchmarks. Nigerian companies and citizens abroad often face heightened scrutiny due to the reputational risks associated with systemic corruption at home — from visa denials to financial compliance issues. In the eyes of the world, the Nigerian state often appears unreliable and its institutions compromised.

Economic instability further compounds Nigeria’s image problem. Once buoyed by oil revenue, the economy now struggles with inflation, currency depreciation, and weak investor confidence. As of early 2025, the Naira had lost over 200% of its value within four years, while inflation surged to a 28-year high (World Bank, 2025). Over 60% of Nigerians live below the global poverty line of $2.15 per day. This crisis has triggered a mass migration known locally as the “Japa” wave, with thousands of young professionals leaving for Europe, North America, and other African countries. While diaspora remittances exceeded $20 billion in 2024 (CBN, 2024), the “Japa” wave has come at a cost of brain drain and dwindling faith in the future of the country. To the international community, this mass exodus signals a nation whose youth no longer trust its promise.

Even the most capable diplomats cannot conceal the contradictions between Nigeria’s foreign policy ambitions and its internal failures. Calls for democracy, rule of law, and good governance ring hollow when contradicted by domestic repression, police brutality, and politicised justice. As Prof. Bola A. Akinterinwa, former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, observed: “No country can give what it does not have. If Nigeria seeks respect and influence abroad, it must first establish order and justice at home.” Ambitions such as securing a permanent seat on the UN Security Council or leading continental institutions appear increasingly out of sync with rising poverty, insecurity, and weakened state legitimacy.

Yet, Nigeria retains a powerful asset: soft power. The global success of Afrobeats, Nollywood, and a vibrant diaspora tech culture has showcased Nigeria’s creativity and resilience to the world. In many ways, artists and innovators have done more to boost Nigeria’s image than formal diplomacy in recent years. To convert soft power into diplomatic strength, Nigeria must fix its internal fractures. Key priorities should include:• Comprehensive security sector reform• Transparent governance and anti-corruption enforcement• Youth employment and education reform• Judicial and institutional overhaul President Bola Tinubu’s administration has a golden opportunity but a narrow window to initiate bold and tangible institutional reforms and etch his name in history. The international community is not simply judging — it is waiting for credible signals of renewal and commitment. Without them, Nigeria risks slipping from relevance.

Nigeria’s global image mirrors its domestic reality. In today’s interconnected world, a nation’s standing is tied not only to its military or economic power, but also to its internal cohesion, justice, and integrity. The world does not expect perfection, but it demands consistency and credibility. If Nigeria is to lead Africa and influence the world, that journey must begin with responsibility at home. Valete ad tempus.

*Ugo Inyama writes from Manchester, UK